Getting it straight Northwest

Southwestern Electric Power Co.’s request for a base rate increase of about $18.89 per month would equal $226.68 a year for a residential customer billed for 1,000 kilowatt-hours use per month. A description of the base rate increase request the utility submitted to the Arkansas Public Service Commission and information about a winter storm charge were incorrect in an article in Tuesday’s edition. The winter storm charge began in April. It adds $7.72 per month to bills of residential customers using 1,000 kilowatt-hours per month. Also, Arkansas SWEPCO customers will get 268 megawatts from new wind farms in Oklahoma. The megawatt amount was incorrectly reported.