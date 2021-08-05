DEAR READERS: Ahhh, who doesn't love a good trend? Here's one that people have been jumping on: intermittent fasting. What's it about? How does it work? Is it good for you? Let's take a look:

Fasting (deliberately not eating) has been around for years. Intermittent fasting for weight loss is new. It's thought that when you eat (and when you don't) can affect weight loss. The jury is still out on this one.

There are different types of intermittent fasting. Alternate-day fasting (no eating, or consuming less than 25% of normal intake for an entire day) and time-restricted feeding (no food for 16 hours and then normal eating for 8 hours) are two popular types. Experts agree that fasting for weight loss can be somewhat effective, but the long-term effects are not known.

What should you eat? Lots of fiber and protein: cottage cheese, eggs, fruit, vegetables, oatmeal. Eating these foods will help keep you feeling full. Participants have reported feeling more energetic, with improved sleep. Intermittent fasting may lower the risk of heart disease and Type 2 diabetes, and blood pressure and cholesterol numbers may improve.

Always go into fasting after having a conversation with your doctor. He or she can advise you.

P.S. Intermittent fasting is not for women who are pregnant or nursing, older people, children, people who are already lean and others.

DEAR HELOISE: I have an enclosed stairway in my home. I hung wooden lattice the length of the stairway and attached cup hooks to the lattice. I then hung all of the ball caps that were now memories of places we traveled, hobbies enjoyed and businesses that were a part of our lives.

-- Mary from Texas

DEAR HELOISE: As a patron and parent, allow me to make a plea through your terrific column (which I enjoy) to restaurant owners: Please place a small step stool in your restrooms, or make other minor accommodations, so that children can reach the sink and soap to wash their hands.

It is rare to find establishments with setups appropriate for humans of all sizes, but when we find one, they earn our repeat business. Thank you, Heloise!

-- Joan, Spokane Valley, Wash.

DEAR HELOISE: Struggling with stickers on jars is part of our life. Here is another option for removal. For smaller labels, simply put mayonnaise on a paper towel and rub.

For larger, stubborn labels, squirt a ribbon of mayo on the label and leave overnight. It might need a second application, but give it a try. It made my life easier!

-- Mary Ellen S., Lima, Ohio

DEAR HELOISE: I agree with Avery R.'s complaint about women's pants pockets. I took a couple pair into an alteration store and asked if they could extend the pocket.

She said "yes" and they turned out great. The cost was much less than replacing the pants I am not wearing because of the tiny pockets!

-- C.Z. in Southern California

