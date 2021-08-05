Happy birthday (Aug. 5): You're needed! Not so much that you feel pressure, but enough to where you understand the difference you make. Helping others will be your pleasure and happiness. You become self-sufficient in new ways, too, which gives you freedoms you've been craving.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): One way to conquer fear is to learn all you can about what you are afraid of. Look at it; get involved with it; figure out its mechanics and preferences, what it needs and, most importantly, what it's afraid of.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): How you feel around people will make a huge difference. Ideally, you have people around you who help you stay loose, creative and solution-oriented.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Don't leave yourself an out. Go for the hike, not the treadmill, which can be abandoned on a whim at any moment. Once you commit to the hike, however far in you get, that's the distance you'll have to go to get back.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Praise is like food. A certain amount is required. The more nutrient-dense, the better. But praise too sweet, empty or overabundant may be gratifyingly useless or even treacherous. Be disciplined in your give and take.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): One simple principle will organize the rest. Decide what and who is important, and spend all your yeses there. Everything else is a no that you don't even have to say. Everyone will see you're busy.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You'll see examples of ugly entitlement, an effective deterrent. How will you keep yourself from being spoiled? Humility, gratitude, charity, duty... no need to choose one. Take a teaspoon of each virtue, and mix them into your day.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): If you start comparing yourself to others, where will you stop? There are well over 7 billion people in the world, many of them with social media accounts. Minding your own business will pay off in healthy and productive ways.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): There is no way to learn less. You can forget the lesson, rebel against it or even adopt its opposite belief, but the learning still happened, and you're still changed by it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You'll be challenged to difficult tasks, instructionless or unpopular, cryptically laid out, requiring of your courage and ingenuity. In other words, it's just another day at the office.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Steer away from the overglorification of the intangible magic you wield. Stick with the nuts and bolts of the job. All charmed outcomes will come together through the proficient execution of tasks.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Your big heart cannot be contained. It will pump joy into everything you do, beat faster for someone special and stay in perfect rhythm with your highly choreographed world.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Everyone is great in a different way. With each person you meet, you make a habit of finding out just what kind of greatness you're dealing with so you can feature and enjoy it.

LEO SUN CHECKPOINT

It’s like we’re taking one step at a time down an enormous and eternal Archimedes’ screw. No matter how familiar the scene, or how convinced you are you’ve done it before, you haven’t. Each step is new. Stop thinking in terms of a destination, and warm yourself in this perfectly enjoyable moment of the Leo sun.

COSMIC QUESTION

Q: “I had a friend who did a tarot card reading for me five years ago. Her reading was so identical to the total happenings surrounding me at that time. I was convinced there are good correlations between the physical and astral worlds. This reading my friend attained stirred my interest about astral projection, numerology, tantra, chakras and, of course, horoscopes. Sometimes, it’s difficult for me to make decisions in life. The negativity that pools around my soul drains energy from me. Holiday, is there a force field to protect me from darkness and help me walk in a better light?”

A: Yes. All you have to do is ask to be protected. Here’s a simple mental exercise in buffering yourself. Imagine you are breathing in light blue light and breathing out dark smoke. Let the white light build into a bubble around you. Go about your day being aware of your bubble. That’s it. Do not get involved in anything that makes you feel weird. You keep your power when you honor, in every interaction, yourself as the primary force of your life. Accept only studies that enrich you, make you feel lighter and brighter, and add beauty to your experience in this lifetime.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

Test pilot, astronaut, aeronautical engineer and university professor Neil Armstrong executed one of the most remarkable walks of human history. Besides Leo, the most prevalent influence in the moonwalker’s chart is Virgo, an energy of thoroughness and vigilance. Ryan Gosling plays the legendary Leo in the Academy Award-winning film “First Man.”