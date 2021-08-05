Hospital bed count across Arkansas

The state Department of Health releases numbers on weekdays showing how many covid-19 patients are in Arkansas hospitals.

The statistics show the total numbers of hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators; the number in use by covid-19 patients; and the unused total of each. Other beds and ventilators in use are for patients suffering from various illnesses or injuries.

These are Wednesday's totals, as reported to the Health Department by hospitals:

Total hospital beds 8,835

Covid-19 hospitalizations 1,232

Unused beds 1,693

Total ICU beds 1,172

Covid-19 patients in ICU 469

Unused ICU beds 25

Total ventilators 1,082

Covid-19 patients on vents 260

Unused ventilators 610

