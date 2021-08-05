• Debra Todd, 64, who distributed food and water to homeless people living near an overpass in Hollywood, Calif., has sued the city of Los Angeles after she was struck by a car and injured when she stepped into the street because the encampment was blocking the sidewalk.

• Pope Francis, 84, resumed his routine of holding weekly audiences with the general public a month after undergoing bowel surgery, walking unaided to the center of a stage in a Vatican auditorium to address several hundred mask-wearing pilgrims and tourists.

• Laura Keller, the public library director in Plymouth, Pa., said she covered "some hefty fines" accrued by other borrowers after a copy of "Coins You Can Collect," checked out in 1971, was returned anonymously along with a $20 bill and a suggestion it be used to pay others' late fees.

• Mark Samsel, a Kansas Republican legislator facing battery charges after being accused of kicking a high school student in the groin, surrendered his substitute teacher's license, saying that "extreme" stress caused "an isolated episode of mania with psychotic features" in a classroom.

• Greg Erfani, spokesman for a South Lake Tahoe, Calif., wildlife rescue center, said a search is underway for a 25-pound bear cub, rescued after its paws were burned in a Sierra Mountains wildfire, that escaped by tunneling under an electric fence.

• Sakib Al-Rabby, a government official in Shibganj, Bangladesh, said that, while the bride wasn't with the group, a lightning strike during a thunderstorm killed at least 16 people who were traveling to a wedding, injuring several others, including the groom.

• Tameah Foley, 25, was suspended from her job as a St. Louis County, Mo., police forensic technician after she was charged with hiding her boyfriend, 26-year-old Christopher Turner, who faces a first-degree murder charge in the shooting of his ex-wife.

• Kelly Girtz, the mayor of Athens-Clarke County, Ga., cast a tiebreaking vote in favor of creating a government-sanctioned homeless camp to be overseen by a third-party operator after the county commission split 5-5 on the proposal.

• Angela Caravella, 51, of Kansas City, Mo., who said she bought a few Florida lottery scratch-off tickets "to pass the time" after her flight home was canceled, discovered her luck had changed when one ticket won her a top prize of $1 million.