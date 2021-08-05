'It's like my happy place': Siloam Springs artist embraces her talents

SILOAM SPRINGS -- Local resident Jessica Thompson is trying to live her dream with her work as an up-and-coming artist in Siloam Springs.

Thompson has been studying art for close to 10 years, and her medium is multi-faceted, she said. Thompson does a lot of digital illustration, but she also loves watercolor and acrylics, as well as fluid art, jewelry, T-shirts, resin work and woodworking, she said.

"I think God gave me a talent for it," Thompson said.

Thompson held herself back for many years because of insecurities she felt about her talent, she said.

"I didn't pursue it for a long time because I have friends who are more talented than me," Thompson said. "I always thought I wasn't very good."

A few years ago Thompson went through a hard time, but during that time she started drawing and painting more and found art to be an outlet where she could let stress out, she said.

Eventually Thompson realized that if she worked at her craft instead of comparing herself to others, she could do more than what she believed she was capable of.

Putting herself out there has been the most exciting thing, Thompson said. She started an Etsy shop called JessTCreative where she sells her work, and she has published a children's book called "That's Not What Bears Say."

The book was published in May on Amazon, Thompson said. She has a second book in the works and is currently doing some readings at local libraries.

"I like to make stuff that people can kind of use ... not just sits on a wall," Thompson said.

She also makes playing card decks with images of DC and Marvel Comics characters, as well as anime, and she illustrates children's books for other people, Thompson said.

During her years in the art world, Thompson has sold many of her pieces at different festivals such as the Dogwood Festival, Homegrown Festival and the NWA Arts and Crafts Festival in Springdale, she said.

Of all her work, the achievement of which Thompson said she is most proud is painting the blue wings mural on the side of the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce building downtown.

This piece taught her how to paint in the public eye because she had to paint as people would walk by. The experience helped Thompson deal with her insecurities, she said.

"No one was judging me, and that's really hard," Thompson said.

Despite a modicum of success, Thompson still has a day job. She works security in the evenings at John Brown University.

Thompson said she enjoys getting to know the students, even those she has gotten to know a little too well because of issues. In November, she will celebrate nine years at JBU.

A former student of JBU, Thompson majored in business but minored in art and illustration. Thompson went back to school when her son was born and earned her degree in Organizational Management in 2016, she said.

When Thompson looks at the future, she said she wants to try to be kinder to herself. Thompson wants to work through her insecurities and continue to grow as an artist.

"I love doing art," Thompson said. "It's like my happy place."

