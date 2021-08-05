Judge denies Little Rock officers' bid to review internal probe

A special judge on Thursday ruled that a report sought by four Little Rock police officers concerning complaints about their treatment was not subject to disclosure under the state's public records law, for now.

The decision was issued by retired judge Kathleen Bell, who was serving in place of Pulaski County Circuit Judge Alice Gray.

Attorney Robert Newcomb on July 23 had filed suit against the city on behalf of Rusty Rothwell, Kirk McCauley, John Michael Trent and David Mattox.

In a recent letter to the state’s attorney general, Newcomb said their complaints concerned what they called “wrongdoing” by Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey.

Bell ruled that the officers' request for the report was premature because city leaders had not taken final action based on its findings.