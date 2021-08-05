Capitalized adjectives

I can't remember the first time I noticed the adjective "black" in relation to people being capitalized in this paper, but it was several years ago. It made me curious if you also capitalized "white," but it was hard to determine as white people rarely have that qualifier. They're generally just people. My curiosity was finally satisfied in July 22's In The News item about a "white woman" who spat on a "Black woman" and was being charged with a hate crime.

I'm sure it was an editorial decision back when you decided to start capitalizing adjectives, but if you're going to take liberties with grammar, you should do it uniformly lest you create a new adjective for subscribers: Offended.

BILL BENSON

Hot Springs

Editor's note: The Democrat- Gazette, in general, follows AP Style. In June 2020 the Associated Press changed its style to capitalize Black when used in the context of race and culture. The next month it announced it would not do the same for white. The article explaining the AP's decision can be found at www.arkansasonline.com/83letter.

Any help is worth it

It seems the engineer from Texas A&M who disagreed with the other reader and me on the subject of routing water from flood-prone areas to drought-stricken areas obviously lacks vision and understanding of a relatively simple concept. You couldn't possibly route this water with one giant pipe. You would need a series of pipes, reservoirs and pumps to make it work. The drainage systems in flood-prone areas would need to be beefed up to have the water flow into the right places in large volumes to protect the homes, infrastructure, topsoil, etc., in these areas. Does he even know the cost of losses from these floods including loss of lives; families being displaced and losing everything; crops that are lost entirely, affecting not only the farmers' annual incomes but our food chain as well, etc.?

Then the water needs to be pumped into reservoirs out west in the drought-prone areas to supply those people, livestock, and crops with this precious commodity. You can fill a swimming pool with a water hose if you let the water run through it long enough, so if the water is continually flowing, it is bound to help some. It wouldn't solve all the problems, but surely would help, and help to any degree, I would think, would be worth it. Does he know the cost of fighting wildfires, loss of lives, homes, livestock, crops needed to supply our food chain, national treasures ( such as giant sequoias), etc.? We must start somewhere to conserve water. Taking the water we have and using it instead of letting it drain into the ocean just makes good sense to me. I like Philip Martin, Rex Nelson and especially John Brummett also, but my tax dollars would be much better spent saving lives and the quality of those lives!

He needs to study what Thomas Jefferson did at Monticello and the University of Virginia. I think it offers courses in water management. May improve your vision, sir.

PEGGY PERKINS

Little Rock

'Freedom' to the end

Joe Doe has been noted all his life for being consistent. When he was a toddler he refused to be toilet-trained despite the long efforts of his mother. In preschool, he continued to color outside the lines. It is said that the teachers threw a party at his "graduation" to grade school.

Joe continued his road to consistency through grade and junior high school. While other students were doing class work, Joe was busy in the back of the room, drawing rude pictures in his copy book. High school was not much different, although he had upped his skills at consistency. He spent more time with the vice principal and the school counselors than he did in class. Joe was smart and went to college. Joe's saving grace was that he was bright and managed to graduate. He did however, get kicked off the football team for refusing to follow directions from the coach. This was a hard decision, as the coach badly needed a defensive guard.

Joe sailed through several good jobs following disagreements with his bosses. Bright guy, but refused to follow directions.

And now, today, Joe is the same consistent fellow. More recently, he was heard to tell his buddy: "I don't need no stinking vaccine because nobody tells me what to do."

Joe is now in the hospital, and remains consistent. He refuses to believe he has the Delta variant. His family cannot find that he has ever taken out an insurance policy or signed up for health insurance. Joe has kept his "freedom" to the end. Here endeth the lesson.

GWENNETH PRICE-PICARD

Little Rock

Times were different

I was born before World War II began and raised in the '40s and '50s, and fondly remember adults during that time working hard and pulling together to make our country the best in the world, bar none. "All for one and one for all" is the way I remember most day-to-day life when I was young.

Perhaps I'm just being naïve, but society seemed to be so different back then. Average people and politicians seemed to be more patient and considerate of others' opinions. Compromise seemed to be normal and, as I remember, it wasn't considered abandoning one's values but rather a practical way of getting things done and moving on. Where did we "go off track"?

Today, citizens and politicians alike look at the exact same information and reach totally incomprehensible different conclusions. How is this possible? Two plus two is demonstrably four, but some will argue there may be "alternative facts" to consider or there may have been some "fake" data injected into the empirical process.

As a retired member of the U.S. armed forces, I am, and always have been, very proud of my country, but in my 83rd year I have finally realized that I've been wrong in my belief that the great majority of our countrymen share similar values and convictions.

God help us ... God bless America!

TOM DRAPER

Little Rock