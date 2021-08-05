Little Rock man, struck by vehicle last week on I-630, dies in hospital, troopers say

A Little Rock man who was struck by a vehicle last week while crossing Interstate 630 on foot has died, according to the Arkansas State Police.

Lee Pearson, 48, was walking south across I-630 around 8:46 p.m. last Thursday. An eastbound 2020 Camaro attempted to switch lanes to avoid striking him and was unsuccessful, according to a preliminary crash report from state police.

The lane change also caused a 2015 Nissan to rear-end the Camaro, troopers said.

Pearson was brought to UAMS Medical Center, where he died Tuesday afternoon, according to state police spokesperson Bill Sadler.

Troopers describe the conditions at the time of the crash as clear and dry.

At least 355 people have been killed as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.