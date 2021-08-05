Man shot in standoff goes to jail

FAYETTEVILLE -- Skylar Houston, the former police officer who was shot July 23 by Fayetteville officers after a six-hour standoff, is being held in the Washington County jail in lieu of $2 million bond.

Houston, 29, of Huntsville, was initially taken to a local hospital after the shooting. He was booked into the jail Friday and is charged with committing a terroristic act, criminal conspiracy, delivery of a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of drugs with intent to deliver, drug trafficking, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia, distribution of controlled substance near certain facilities, carrying certain prohibited weapons, criminal mischief and theft by receiving.

He's also being held for federal court on unspecified charges.

Houston was arrested July 23 after an investigation by officers with the 4th Judicial District Drug Task Force, according to police. Detectives arranged to buy methamphetamine from Houston and found a stolen firearm during a search of his home April 1.

Detectives tried to arrest Houston around 3:25 p.m. July 23 in the McDonald's parking lot at 587 E. Joyce Blvd. After Houston was approached by the detectives, they saw him through the rear window of his vehicle put a gun to his head. The detectives called for assistance, and patrol officers and members of the department's Crisis Negotiations Team and Emergency Response Team were sent to the location.

After about six hours of negotiation, with Houston still refusing to leave his vehicle, police used a chemical irritant to force him out of the vehicle. Houston was still holding a gun to his head when he got out of the vehicle, police said, and refused to comply with orders to put the gun down. The Emergency Response Team fired several rounds from a pepper ball gun at Houston, who ran east into another parking lot and tried to enter Cleo's Furniture at 636 E. Joyce Blvd.

Officers continued to order Houston to drop his weapon and when he refused, two patrol officers fired their weapons. Police said Houston fell to the ground but immediately got up, leaving his gun on the ground. Houston ran toward some other officers, and a stun gun was used to stop him.

Fayetteville police later identified the two officers who fired their weapons as officer Jon Haydon, a five-year veteran with the department, and officer Chase Harris, who has been with the department for more than two years. Both officers were placed on administrative leave after the shooting, the department said.

The Washington County sheriff's office is investigating the shooting, and the police department's Office of Professional Standards is doing an internal investigation.

Kelly Cantrell, public information officer for the sheriff's office, said Monday there was no new information available on the investigation of the shooting. Sgt. Anthony Murphy with the Fayetteville Police Department said there was no information available on the internal investigation.