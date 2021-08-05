PREP FOOTBALL: River Valley teams ready to start season

FORT SMITH -- Lights, camera, action!

Area football teams in the River Valley massed together Wednesday at historic Hunt's Park for the second annual Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette football media day. Sixteen different teams and more than 110 players and coaches talked about the upcoming season and had their pictures taken in preparation for the yearly Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette football preview tab that will run Sunday, Aug. 22.

For a lot of area kids, it was their first media day ever. That was the case for Greenwood defensive lineman and linebacker Parker Gill. He spoke to the media about expectations coming off last year's 14-0 season that captured the program's 10th state championship since 2000.

"We got done with practice and weights this morning, so this is more of the fun part of the day," Gill said. "We drove over here with the coaches. It has been fun out here talking football. We expect to run it back this year. The offense is new. But there are always guys stepping up.

"You hear it every year that Greenwood isn't going to be the same, but we do the same thing the next year. The defense is going to play well again like we did a season ago."

Gill finished with 69 tackles a season ago, which included six tackles for a loss and four sacks. The Bulldogs are expecting big things from Gill again, who made big play after big play last year. He recovered two fumbles in the final three minutes to help seal the 6A-West Conference title on the road against Lake Hamilton last season.

It has been quite the journey for Cedarville and seventh-year coach Max Washausen. Media opportunities were a little more rare when he started at the program and it was winning just two games a season. But that is changing now. The Pirates have put together seasons with six and seven wins and have things rolling.

Washausen said he appreciated the opportunity to showcase his team, which is headlined by two-time all-state running back Darryl Kattich.

"These guys I brought here today were in seventh grade when I started," Washausen said. "It is really neat to see that it has turned into what I envisioned. A lot of hard work went into what we have now. This group has put Cedarville football on the map. I'm so proud of these guys. We are making progress, but we are looking for big wins this season now."

Teams in attendance ranged from big schools all the way to 8-man football teams. Those able to make it included: Van Buren, Clarksville, Alma, Fort Smith Northside, Charleston, Greenwood, Cedarville, Fort Smith Southside, Subiaco Academy, Ozark, Lavaca, Lamar, Paris, and Hackett.

It was a homecoming of sorts for some area coaches who played at Hunt's Park over the years and were getting a first look at it since the $2.5 million upgrade completed last year.

First-year Paris coach Jeff Weaver played American Legion baseball for Kerwin's Sportsmen back in the 1980s. He was a utility infielder, and things look a little different at the park now than when he played there. Weaver, who was at Russellville last year, had a lot to talk about with his team as well. The program is coming off a program-best 11-2 record that included a pair of playoff wins. The Eagles bring back plenty of talent and hope to keep the momentum going.

"It is so neat seeing the park with the upgrades because it looks awesome," Weaver said. "This has just been a very fun day. It is always an exciting time of the year. When August finally gets here and the summer workouts are over, we are in season now and the excitement level is high. Coming here and getting the jerseys on and getting the pictures has been fun. They know it's go-time now. It has been fun talking to the coaches and different teams here as well."

Perhaps the hardest-hitting question of the day wasn't even asked by the media. It was from the players to their coaches: 'What's for lunch?' Most of the coaches took their small group of players at the media day out for a culinary treat. And it was the highlight of the day for just about every player in attendance.

"Coach (Rusty Bush) is taking us out to eat after this, which is, of course, the best part," Alma running back and wide receiver Conner Stacy said. "We've never done this media day stuff before. Whenever coach told us about this, we were excited. It is another opportunity for us as brothers to come and hang out and talk football with the media.

"And of course we are going to get spoiled by coach with a good meal."

For smaller schools like Subiaco Academy, which shifted to 8-man football last year, media coverage doesn't come as often as bigger schools. That could be changing with the Trojans coming off an 8-3 season, which is the first winning season since 2010.

"We are blessed to be invited to come here," longtime Subiaco Academy coach Mike Berry said. "It is exciting for the kids to come out and get the pictures taken and for the guys to share their stories. It has been fun to see them light up. This is a nice treat for our program and school. It has been nice to get back to our winning ways and be competitive."

Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette president Brent Powers, who helped organize this event and a similar one in Northwest Arkansas on Tuesday, said he was excited to see prep football kick off in a couple of weeks as the players and the coaches.

"I'm a big fan of prep sports. We're excited for the season to start in a few weeks," said Powers. "I can't wait to read the stories and watch the videos from our media day events in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

"I am also proud of our sports team for the weekly coverage plans they have developed for these players and coaches. This should be a great season"