Newcomers, veterans file to run for open school board seats in Pulaski County

The School Board for the Pulaski County Special School District is on track to have two new members after the Nov. 2 annual election.

In the North Little Rock School District, four incumbents were the only people to file as candidates for the four open seats by Wednesday's close of the one-week filing deadline.

There are no contested races for seats on either of the two boards.

The election in the Pulaski County Special district is taking place at a time when the district has been released from federal court supervision in all areas of its operations except facilities.

Heather Smith of Sherwood, mother of two and a salon owner, filed for the Pulaski County Special district's Zone 3 position. She is the only candidate to file for the seat now held by School Board President Linda Remele, who did not file for reelection.

Laurel Tait, 65, of west Pulaski County was the only person to file during the one week filing period for the board's other open position, the Zone 7 seat, now held by Brian Maune.

Smith, 46, is the Parent Teacher Student Association president at Sylvan Hills Middle School where her daughter is an eighth grader. Smith and her husband Shane Smith, who is in trucking operations, also have a son who attends Little Rock Catholic High.

The owner for 22 years of Studio H Salon in North Little Rock's Lakewood House, Smith said she attended kindergarten through eighth grade in the Pulaski County Special district and graduated from Mount St. Mary Academy in Little Rock. She attended the University of Central Arkansas for a time before going to cosmetology school and becoming a business owner.

"This is an opportunity I didn't see coming," Smith said Wednesday. "And I'm excited to step up to help the teachers and help the students with the school district as a parent."

Tait -- a mother to five, grandmother to 24 and a podiatrist -- filed Tuesday for the Zone 7 seat in the county district.

Married to Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System physician John Tait, Laurel Tait said she went to undergraduate school at the University of South Florida and then attended Pennsylvania College of Podiatric Medicine.

Of Tait's children and grandchildren, one son and his five children live in the west Pulaski County zone that Tait is seeking to represent.

Maune, 40, said Wednesday that he had decided against running for reelection after being undecided earlier.

Remele, 70 and a former assistant superintendent in the district, said, "It's time to let other people step up and help."

Both Remele and Maune were elected in 2016 to five-year terms. They previously served on the district's community advisory board at a time when the district was under state control and did not have an elected board.

The Pulaski County Special board terms are five years and unpaid. However, school board members statewide have been advised that election zones will have to be adjusted after the release of U.S. Census data and that all seats in districts with election zones must be open in 2022.

In North Little Rock, the seven-member board will see no new members after the Nov. 2 election. Those running for reelection are:

• Tracy Steele, 58, Zone 2.

• Rochelle Redus, 56, Zone 3.

• Cindy Temple, 60, Zone 5.

• Natalie Wankum, 40, Zone 7.

North Little Rock terms have been for three years and are unpaid.

Elsewhere in Pulaski County, the Jacksonville/North Pulaski County School Board held elections in May.

The nine-member Little Rock School Board was elected in its entirety last November and December, and will not have a board election until November 2022.

While there will be no candidates on the ballot this year, the Little Rock board is expected to decide at an Aug. 19 meeting whether to place on the Nov. 2 ballot a proposed property-tax extension that if approved would help the district raise money for two new schools and campus improvements.