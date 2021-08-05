Ceremony on hold for Ag Hall of Fame

The Aug. 20 induction ceremony of the Arkansas Agriculture Hall of Fame has been postponed until March 4 because of the rise in covid-19 cases in the state.

Butch Calhoun, chairman of the hall's board, said a record crowd of about 700 had been expected for the luncheon and ceremony.

"I am sad, because this is such an important moment for Arkansas agriculture," Calhoun of Des Arc said in a news release.

Refunds will be provided.

This year's inductees are retired Cooperative Extension Service Director Rick Cartwright of Fayetteville; long-time agriculture educator Joe Don Greenwood of Hermitage; the late Russell Roy Reynolds, director of the U.S. Forest Service Crossett Experimental Forest for 34 years; former Arkansas Farm Bureau President Randy Veach of Manila; Mark Waldrip of Moro, founder of Armor Seed Co.; and Andrew Wargo III of Watson, farm manager for the 15,000-acre Baxter Land Co. for more than 50 years.

Last year's induction ceremony for six members was held as scheduled, about two weeks before the onset of the pandemic and resulting shutdown.

The hall has 170 members since its creation in 1987.

-- Stephen Steed

Striking dock hands hit Puerto Rico deal

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- Striking dock workers who prevented thousands of shipping containers with items including food and medicine from reaching Puerto Rico in recent weeks have reached a tentative agreement with their employer, officials said Wednesday.

The U.S. territory has a huge dependence on imports. However, concerns remain since the deal between Puerto Rico's Union of Dock Workers and stowage company Luis Ayala Colon Sucres Inc. is in place for only 45 days.

The strike had prevented some 4,500 shipping containers and 13 boats from reaching Puerto Rico, and another 5,000 containers from leaving the island. It also prompted the U.S. territory's government to file a lawsuit on Monday against union workers and the company known as LAC, which handles 80% of all international cargo entering the Port of San Juan.

"The situation has reached a breaking point," Puerto Rico's Ports Authority said in the lawsuit.

-- The Associated Press

Arkansas Index falls to 639.27, off 13.38

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Wednesday at 639.27, down 13.38.

"Remarks by Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida suggesting a possible announcement later this year to begin tapering bond purchases weighed on equities as the industrials and energy sectors underperformed," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.