No shots, no jobs, care staff is warned

NEW YORK -- The U.S. nursing home industry's resistance to forcing workers to get vaccinated against covid-19 for fear that too many of them might quit began to crack this week when its biggest player announced that its employees must get the shots to keep their jobs.

The new requirement at Genesis Healthcare, which has 70,000 employees at nearly 400 nursing homes and senior-citizen communities, is the clearest sign yet that owners may be willing to risk an exodus at already dangerously understaffed facilities to quickly vaccinate the 40% of workers still resisting shots and fend off the surging delta variant.

Some experts are calling for mandatory vaccinations at nursing homes, warning that unprotected staff members are endangering residents. Even residents who have been inoculated are vulnerable because many are elderly and frail, with weak immune systems.

More than 1,250 nursing home residents across the U.S. were infected with covid-19 in the week that ended July 25, double the number from the week earlier, and 202 died, according to federal data.

"It's so easy now to say, 'Well, Genesis is doing it. Now we'll do it,'" said Brian Lee, who leads Families for Better Care, an advocacy group for long-term care residents. "This is a big domino to fall."

Lawrence Gostin, a professor of health law at Georgetown University, said he likewise foresees a "snowball effect." He said resisting vaccination mandates at this point is "unconscionable."

Some local governments are taking the decision out of the industry's hands, with Massachusetts and Denver announcing this mandatory vaccinations for nursing homes.

The question has become more urgent as the highly contagious delta variant drives up new virus cases in the U.S. to about 90,000 a day on average -- the most since mid-February -- and has led to several outbreaks in nursing homes and sent hospitalizations surging in states like Florida and Louisiana to the highest levels since the pandemic began.

Despite the terrible toll taken by the disease at nursing homes, many of the nation's 15,000 such institutions have rejected mandatory vaccinations for fear large numbers of workers will leave in protest. Nearly a quarter of nursing homes already are short of nurses or nurse's aides.

But recent Associated Press interviews with managers at 10 mostly smaller nursing home operations across the nation that are requiring vaccinations found that the threat of workers quitting en masse over the shots may be overblown.

After Canterbury Court in Atlanta announced a mandate in January, CEO Debi McNeil was so fearful of a "massive walkout" that she provided medical experts to talk to workers, met with holdouts one on one and invited staff members to gather in the community room for meetings that occasionally got heated.

In the end, only 10 of 180 workers quit, and McNeil said Canterbury's nursing home, independent living and assisted-living facilities have reported no new virus cases since February.

"It was a gamble that paid off for us," McNeil said. "I thought more people would have mandated it by now."

At Jewish Home Family in Rockleigh, N.J., only five of 527 workers at its nursing home and assisted-living facilities quit. Westminster Village in Bloomington, Ill., lost only two out of 250.

"It's important to educate, but at some point we have to end this pandemic," said Scott Crabtree, CEO of Lambeth House in New Orleans, which lost only 10 of 200 workers after it started requiring shots when they became available last year. "When do we say, 'Enough is enough?'

More than 130,000 nursing home residents in the U.S. have died from covid-19, making such institutions by far the deadliest place to be during the pandemic. About 80% of residents have been vaccinated, double the rate for staff members, according to the government.

Some workers have rejected vaccinations because they think the vaccines were rushed into development and are unsafe, or they feel protected because they already contracted the virus.

"It's too soon to put that crap in my body," said Christina Chiger, a nurse's aide at a nursing home in Tampa, Fla. "It took how many years to perfect the polio vaccine? This was done in months."

Others have been swayed by false rumors that some vaccines were made from dead babies or contains microchips or will cause infertility.

Genesis in Pennsylvania said volunteer vaccinations were appropriate earlier in the pandemic, but not now, as the more infectious variant spreads and only 65% of its staff members have received shots. Genesis is giving employees until Aug. 23 to get their first shot.

"To succeed against the delta variant is going to require much higher vaccination rates," said chief medical officer Richard Feifer. "Our tactics in the fight have to change."

RANT IN FLORIDA

Meanwhile on Wednesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis, facing the Florida surge in virus cases and hospitalizations, delivered impassioned remarks attacking President Joe Biden.

"This is a guy who ran for president saying he was going to quote 'shut down the virus.' And what has he done? He's imported more virus from around the world, by having a wide open southern border," he said. DeSantis offered no evidence to support the claim that immigration had led to the increase in cases.

"So why don't you do your job? Why don't you get this border secure, and until you do that, I don't want to hear a blip about covid from you. Thank you," DeSantis concluded.

Responding on Twitter, White House press secretary Jen Psaki wrote that "23% of new COVID hospitalizations in the U.S. are in Florida, and their hospitals are being overwhelmed again. We are doing everything we can to help the people of FL, and they're stepping up by getting vaccinated -- we hope [Gov. DeSantis] joins us in this fight."

DeSantis portrayed himself as the leader who is standing up for individual freedom against what he depicted as a malevolent, big-government Biden. Many of his accusations against the president were amped-up versions of what Biden or his administration has said and done that have an element of truth but that DeSantis depicted as ineptitude, incompetence or malice.

"The question is we can either have a free society or we can have a biomedical security state," DeSantis asserted. "And I can tell you, Florida, we're a free state. People are going to be free to choose to make their own decisions about themselves, about their families, about their kids' education and about putting food on the table. ... Let me tell you this: If you're coming after the rights of parents in Florida, I'm standing in your way. I'm not going to let you get away with it."

DeSantis portrayed the idea of requiring masks for schoolchildren -- those under age 12 can't be vaccinated -- as a government effort to interfere with the rights of parents.

The president criticized DeSantis and Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas, both of whom have blocked mask mandates even as coronavirus is surging in their states.

Biden said Tuesday that he supported New York City's move to require proof of vaccination for activities including eating indoors at restaurants, going to gyms and attending Broadway shows.

DeSantis' take: "So his vision is, just like in New York City, restaurants should ban young kids from being able to go in because they're not eligible for vaccination, and law-abiding citizens have to produce proof of their medical records just to go to the gym or attend an event or just to participate in everyday society, he wants that."

That's not accurate -- New York City's program wouldn't apply to children who are ineligible for vaccination.

DeSantis continued, arguing that it is hypocritical to support such a vaccination passport during the pandemic while not supporting some state requirements that people show picture identification to vote. "So no voter ID, but have to show your medical papers just to able to live an everyday life. Give me a break."

Biden dismissed DeSantis' complaints.

"If you're not going to help, at least get out of the way of people trying to do the right thing," Biden said.

SUPPORT FOR MASKS

Though DeSantis opposes, and has vowed to block, schools from requiring masks, there is broad public support for mandating masks for children when classes start later this month.

Some of Florida's largest school districts have announced that they will either keep or issue new mask mandates in place, challenging DeSantis' order that threatens to withhold funds from schools if they mandate students to wear face coverings.

Broward County Public Schools, the second-largest district in Florida and the sixth-largest in the country, announced Wednesday that it will keep its mask mandate, and await "further guidance before rendering a decision on the mask mandate for the upcoming school year."

"At this time, the District's face covering policy, which requires the use of masks in District schools and facilities, remains in place," the district said in a statement. The announcement was made after the school district reversed its mask requirement Monday, saying it wanted to comply with the governor's order.

On Tuesday, Leon County Schools superintendent Rocky Hanna urged DeSantis to allow the district "the flexibility and the autonomy to make the decisions for our schools that best fit our local data and information."

In a letter sent to DeSantis, Hanna expressed concerns over the high transmissibility of the delta variant and said that in the past 10 days, four school-aged children in Leon County have been admitted to hospitals, and two prekindergarten teachers are currently in intensive care.

"It is the challenge of every leader to not allow pride or politics cloud our better judgment, and to be guided by community input, science and experts in the field," Hanna added.

Leon County Schools will wait until Friday for a response from the governor's office or for any new guidance from the Florida Department of Education, a spokesperson for the superintendent's office said.

School boards in Alachua and Duval counties also voted to require masks, at least for the time being.

"If they're going into the school system with kids who are unmasked, they're sending their children into a toxic swamp of covid," Jeff Goldhagen, the former director of the Duval County Health Department, told WJAX-TV.

Broward County Mayor Steve Geller on Wednesday questioned the legality of DeSantis' threat to withhold funding and criticized the governor for limiting local public health workers, but said a legal brawl wouldn't be worth the trouble while the county seeks state assistance and funding on other priorities.

"The governor and Legislature have immense influence over Broward County and every county in the state, and I'm not going to poke either of them in the eye," Geller said in an interview.

'TROUBLE' FEARED

Coronavirus cases driven by the delta variant are rising in a "very steep fashion" across the U.S. and may double in the coming weeks to 200,000 cases a day, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Wednesday.

The country could be "in trouble" entering the fall unless a large portion of unvaccinated Americans decides to get the shots, with the real possibility a new variant emerges that challenges the effectiveness of existing vaccines, Biden's chief medical adviser said in an interview with McClatchy.

"What we're seeing, because of this increase in transmissibility, and because we have about 93 million people in this country who are eligible to get vaccinated who don't get vaccinated -- that you have a significant pool of vulnerable people," said Fauci, who is the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

"Remember, just a couple of months ago, we were having about 10,000 cases a day," he said. "I think you're likely going to wind up somewhere between 100,000 and 200,000 cases."

Fauci is hopeful that full approval of Pfizer and Moderna's two-dose vaccines by the Food and Drug Administration, expected in a matter of weeks, will lead to a "bump" in vaccination rates.

Vaccines take time to work -- the two-dose shots are spaced out, and a person is not considered fully vaccinated until two weeks after the second dose -- and so the impact would not be immediate to blunt the current surge, Fauci said.

"Even if we vaccinated everyone today, we're not going to see an effect until the middle to end of September," he said.

Information for this article was contributed by Bernard Condon, Matt Sedensky, Todd Richmond of The Associated Press; by Anthony Man and Steven Lemongello of the South Florida Sun Sentinel (TNS); by Paulina Villegas and Fenit Nirappil of The Washington Post and by Michael Wilner of the McClatchy Washington Bureau (TNS).

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis arrives at a news conference, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, near the Shark Valley Visitor Center in Miami. DeSantis is doubling down as the state again broke its record for COVID-19 hospitalizations. The Republican governor insisted Tuesday that the spike will be short-lived. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)