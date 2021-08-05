Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Bentonville

• Damani George, 24, of Fayetteville, was arrested Wednesday in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm. George was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Devon Richmond, 26, of 205 S.E. Jayhawk Blvd. in Bentonville, was arrested Tuesday in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm. Richmond was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Elkins

• Whitnie Cole, 34, of 618 E. 22nd St. in Pittsburg, Kan., was arrested Monday in connection with endangering the welfare of a minor. Cole was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Timothy Sizemore, 42, of 5125 Bob Lawrence Road in Fayetteville, was arrested Monday in connection with rape. Sizemore was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.