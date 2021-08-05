Off the Wire

TENNIS

Nadal wins in return

There were moments, to be sure, when Rafael Nadal played quite like someone competing for the first time in nearly two months. The shaky serving. The consecutive netted forehands that handed over a key break. And then, on the way to a 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (1) victory over Jack Sock at the Citi Open in Washington over more than three hours Wednesday night, there were moments when Nadal seemed every bit the 20-time Grand Slam champion who drew a full house announced at 7,500 merely by making his debut at the hard-court tournament. The highlight was a back-to-the-net, between-the-legs bit of magic in the first set that prompted Nadal to punch the air and prompted his fans to stand and roar.

BASKETBALL

Jazz deal for Paschall

The Utah Jazz have agreed to acquire power forward Eric Paschall from the Warriors, sending a protected future second-round draft pick to Golden State in the swap, a person with direct knowledge of the trade's parameters said Wednesday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because nothing can be finalized until the NBA's moratorium period ends Friday. The Warriors will get a second-round draft pick via Memphis for 2026. Paschall posted a farewell on his Twitter account: "Going to miss dub nation! Love y'all! Love my teammates!" Now, the 24-year-old Paschall will be teammates with childhood friend Donovan Mitchell. Paschall averaged 9.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists over 40 games last season for Golden State, which lost to the Grizzlies in the play-in tournament. The Warriors drafted the 6-6, 255-pound Paschall out of Villanova in 2019.

Collins to stay with Hawks

Power forward John Collins, a key player in Atlanta's unexpected run to the Eastern Conference finals, has agreed to a five-year, $125 million contract to remain with the Hawks, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Wednesday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal can't become official until Friday. The deal includes a fifth-year option for Collins. Atlanta's agreement with Collins secures another key player to a long-term deal after point guard Trae Young agreed to a five-year, $207 million rookie extension on Tuesday. The deal with Young begins in 2022. Collins, a restricted free agent, averaged 17.6 points and 7.4 rebounds in 2020-21, his fourth season.

Wizards adding guard

The Washington Wizards have agreed to a $62 million, three-year deal with guard Spencer Dinwiddie, according to a person with knowledge of the agreement. The person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the deal had not been announced, said Dinwiddie is heading to the Wizards in a sign-and-trade. The 6-5 Dinwiddie joins a backcourt that's being vacated by Russell Westbrook after Washington agreed to deal Westbrook to the Los Angeles Lakers. Dinwiddie played only three games last season for the Brooklyn Nets. He went down in December with a partial tear of his right anterior cruciate ligament. In 2019-20, he averaged 20.6 points per game for the Nets.

BASEBALL

Dodgers sign Hamels

Four-time All-Star Cole Hamels signed a one-year contract Wednesday with the Los Angeles Dodgers through the end of the season, adding more depth to a pitching staff that has been racked with injuries. Hamels held a tryout for teams last month. The left-hander will report to the Dodgers' spring training complex in Arizona to get further stretched out before joining the big league club. The 37-year-old Hamels was limited to one start last season with the Atlanta Braves due to shoulder inflammation and arm fatigue. He went 3 1/3 innings on Sept. 16 at Baltimore and allowed three earned runs. Hamels, the 2008 World Series and NLCS MVP with Philadelphia, will be going into his 16th season. He has a career record of 163-122 with a 3.43 ERA and 2,560 strikeouts in 423 games. In his last full season in 2019 with the Chicago Cubs, he went 7-7 with a 3.81 ERA.

Season over for Angels' 3B

Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon will have season-ending surgery on his right hip, finishing off an injury-plagued second year in Southern California. The club made the announcement before Wednesday's game at Texas. Rendon, who was limited to 58 games, had been on the injured list since July 6 with a left hamstring strain. The 31-year-old also missed time with knee and groin injuries. After leading the majors with 126 RBI with a career-best .319 batting average with the Nationals two years ago, Rendon played 52 of the 60 games in his LA debut last season, hitting .286 with 9 home runs and 31 RBIs. He will finish this season at a career-low .240 with six homers and 34 RBIs.

FOOTBALL

Jets add backup QB

The New York Jets signed well-traveled veteran quarterback Josh Johnson, giving them an experienced backup behind rookie Zach Wilson. Linebacker Brendon White, an undrafted free agent from Rutgers, was waived Wednesday to make room for Johnson. The 35-year-old Johnson fills a void in the Jets' quarterbacks room, which had Wilson, Mike White and James Morgan -- none of whom has taken a regular-season snap in an NFL game. Johnson, who was on the field for practice Wednesday, has played in 33 games with eight starts. He has 1,632 yards passing with 8 touchdowns and 14 interceptions while serving mostly as a backup throughout his career.

Bears sign veteran LB

The Chicago Bears signed veteran linebacker Alec Ogletree to a one-year contract on Wednesday. The 6-2, 235-pound Ogletree has started all but one of the 95 games he has played in since the St. Louis Rams drafted him with the No. 30 overall pick in 2013 out of Georgia. He has 7 1/2 sacks and 12 interceptions in 8 seasons for the Rams, Giants and Jets. Ogletree was signed to the Jets' practice squad in Week 1 last season, then got released after recording three tackles in two games.

Raiders pick up DT

The Las Vegas Raiders signed free agent defensive tackle Gerald McCoy on Wednesday. McCoy adds pass rushing depth to the Raiders interior defensive line after sitting out all of last season with a torn quadriceps. McCoy was originally drafted third overall by Tampa Bay in 2010. He spent his first nine seasons with the Buccaneers before playing for Carolina in 2019 and signing with Dallas last season. McCoy has made six Pro Bowls and was a first-team All-Pro in 2013. He has 59 1/2 sacks with 79 tackles for loss, 24 passes defensed, 6 forced fumbles and 4 fumble recoveries in 139 career games. He was one of nine players with at least five sacks every season from 2012-19.

HOCKEY

Sharks sign goalie Hill

The San Jose Sharks signed goalie Adin Hill to a two-year contract Wednesday that avoids salary arbitration. The Sharks acquired Hill last month in a trade from Arizona and are counting on him to team with James Reimer as their goaltending duo next season. The 25-year-old Hill appeared in 19 games last season for Arizona, going 9-9-1 record with a .913 save percentage, 2.74 goals against average and two shutouts. Hill has appeared in 49 career games with a 19-21-4 record, 2.79 goals against average and .909 save percentage.