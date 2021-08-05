Olympic roundup

TRACK & FIELD

Holloway upset in hurdles

Hansle Parchment of Jamaica won gold in the 110-meter hurdles by overtaking American Grant Holloway near the end. Holloway, the world champion, was in front through nine out of the 10 hurdles, but suddenly faded on the last. Parchment flew past him to add an Olympic gold to the bronze medal he won at the 2012 London Games. Parchment won in his season's best time of 13.04 seconds. Holloway took silver in 13.09 and another Jamaican, Ronald Levy, had the bronze in 13.10 seconds.

U.S. men out of 400 relay

A slow exchange left the American 400-meter relay team in an all-too-familiar spot at the Olympics today -- out of medal contention. And this time, not even racing for one. The team of Trayvon Bromell, Fred Kerley, Ronnie Baker and Cravon Gillespie failed to make the final after finishing sixth in their qualifying heat, extending a quarter-century of misery for the country that brings the deepest track team to the Games. The United States hasn't won the Olympic 400 relay since 2000 and hasn't made it cleanly to the finish line in a final since taking a silver medal in 2012.

Pichardo wins triple jump

Pedro Pichardo of Portugal has won the men's triple jump gold medal. The Cuban-born Pichardo recorded 17.98 meters on his third attempt to clinch his first Olympic title. He previously won silver medals at the 2013 and 2015 world championships while representing Cuba. China's Zhu Yaming took silver at Tokyo's Olympic Stadium with 17.57. Burkina Faso's Hugues Fabrice Zango claimed the bronze with 17.47, the first Olympic medal ever for his West African country.

De Grasse claims 200 gold

Andre de Grasse of Canada has won the Olympic gold medal in the 200-meter race five years after finishing second to Usain Bolt. De Grasse won in a national record time of 19.62 seconds, holding off two Americans for the medals. Kenneth Bednarek won silver in a personal best 19.68 seconds and 2019 world champion Noah Lyles took bronze in 19.74. Erriyon Knighton, the youngest member of the U.S. men's track team at 17, placed fourth in 19.93.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

U.S. 'A-Team' in finals

The American "A-Team" advanced to the gold medal match vs. Australia. April Ross and Alix Klineman beat Switzerland 21-12, 21-11 today at Shiokaze Park to clinch at least a silver medal. It will be the third medal for Ross, who won silver in London and bronze in Rio de Janeiro. Klineman is a first-time Olympian. Switzerland's Joana Heidrich and Anouk Verge-Depre will play for the bronze against Latvia. The Americans never trailed in the first set. They lost the first point of the second before rolling off three consecutive points to take a lead they never relinquished. The victory also assures the United States of a beach volleyball medal for the seventh consecutive Summer Games. That's every one of them since the sport was added to the program in Atlanta in 1996.

MARATHON SWIMMING

Wellbrock romps

Florian Wellbrock of Germany added a gold medal in marathon swimming to his bronze at the pool, claiming a dominant win in the men's 10-kilometer race today at Tokyo Bay. Wellbrock sprinted out to an early lead, was up front most of the way and won by the biggest margin in Olympic marathon swimming history on another sweltering morning in Japan's capital. Kristof Rasovszky of Hungary finished more than 25 seconds behind for the silver. Wellbrock also won a bronze in the 1,500-meter freestyle on the last day of swimming at the pool. Gregorio Paltrinieri of Italy picked up the bronze.

WEIGHTLIFTING

Three records fall

Lasha Talakhadze of Georgia set three world records to retain his title in the heaviest men's weightlifting category, while Syria earned its first medal since the country's civil war began. Talakhadze lifted a world-record 223 kilograms in the snatch and 265 in the clean and jerk for a total 488. All three figures broke his own world records in the over-109kg category. That beat Iran's Ali Davoudi into second place by the vast margin of 47kg. Man Asaad of Syria took the bronze with a total 424kg. Syria's last Olympic medal in any sport was a boxing bronze in 2004.

Florian Wellbrock, of Germany, celebrates after winning the bronze medal in a men's 1500-meter freestyle final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Florian Wellbrock, of Germany, poses with his gold medal during a victory ceremony for the men's marathon swimming event at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)