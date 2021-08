Olympic TV listings

Former Arkansas Razorback Gaby Lopez will be among the golfers competing today in the third round of the women’s golf event. Coverage from Kasumigaseki Country Club in Saitama, Japan, begins at 5:30 p.m. Central on Golf Channel. (AP/Ray Carlin)

CNBC (1-2:30 A.M.) WATER POLO -- Women's semifinal USA NETWORK (1 A.M.-9 P.M.) DIVING -- Women's platform final; SOCCER -- Women's bronze medal match; WATER POLO -- Women's semfinal; VOLLEYBALL -- Men's semifinal; BEACH VOLLEYBALL -- Women's semifinal; CANOEING -- Men's, women's spring qualifying; KAYAKING -- Men's, women's sprint qualifying NBCSN (1-8 A.M.) TRACK AND FIELD -- Men's 20km walk; BASKETBALL -- Men's semifinal OLYMPIC CHANNEL (4-8 A.M.) WRESTLING -- Finals PEACOCK (5-10 A.M.) TRACK AND FIELD -- Finals and semifinals NBCSN (3:30-7:30 P.M.) TRACK AND FIELD -- Men's 50km walk GOLF CHANNEL (5:30 P.M.-2 A.M.) GOLF -- Women's second round NBC (7-10:30 P.M.) BEACH VOLLEYBALL -- Women's gold medal match; DIVING -- Women's platform final; SKATEBOARDING -- Men's park final; TRACK AND FIELD -- Men's finals CNBC (7-11:30 P.M.) BEACH VOLLEYBALL -- Women's bronze medal match; GYMNASTICS -- Rhythmic individual qualifying; CANOEING -- Men's, women's spring qualifying; KAYAKING -- Men's, women's sprint qualifying; TABLE TENNIS -- Women's doubles gold medal match USA NETWORK (9 P.M.-1 A.M.) SOCCER -- Women's gold medal match; VOLLEYBALL -- Women's semifinal OLYMPIC CHANNEL (9 P.M.-1 A.M.) WRESTLING -- Finals NBC (10:30 P.M.-1 A.M.) SOCCER -- Women's gold medal match; BASKETBALL -- Women's semifinal Friday CNBC (1-2:30 A.M.) WATER POLO -- Men's semifinal USA NETWORK (1-9 A.M.) DIVING -- Men's platform quarterfinal; HANDBALL -- Women's semifinal; FIELD HOCKEY -- Women's gold medal game; VOLLEYBALL -- Women's semifinal NBCSN (2:30-10 A.M.) TRACK AND FIELD -- Women's 20km walk; SOCCER -- Men's bronze medal game OLYMPIC CHANNEL (4-8 A.M.) WRESTLING -- Finals PEACOCK (5-10 A.M.) TRACK AND FIELD -- Finals and semifinals USA NETWORK (5 P.M.-1 A.M.) TRACK AND FIELD -- Women's marathon; DIVING -- Men's platform semifinal; GYMNASTICS -- Rhythmic group qualifying; VOLLEYBALL -- Men's bronze medal game GOLF CHANNEL (5:30 P.M.-2 A.M.) GOLF -- Women's third round NBC (7-11:30 P.M.) TRACK AND FIELD -- Women's marathon; MEN'S BASKETBALL -- Gold medal game CNBC (7-10:30 P.M.) BEACH VOLLEYBALL -- Men's bronze, gold medal matches CNBC (10:30 P.M.-1 A.M.) BASEBALL -- Bronze medal game

