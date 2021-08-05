100 years ago

Aug. 5, 1921

TEXARKANA -- The local Kuklux Klan, or persons pretending to be members, today issued a mandate with the object of muzzling newspaper men and newspapers. In the morning's mail the Gazette's correspondent here received the following letter, blocked out in pencil! "We do not like your report. It is not fair. Do not report anything else. Take warning. Kuklux Klan Committee."

50 years ago

Aug. 5, 1971

PINE BLUFF ARSENAL -- Other nations will have to take America's word that its biological warfare stockpile has been destroyed, according to Col. John H. Stoner Jr., who was commander at the Arsenal as the germ stockpile destruction began last month. The Arsenal has developed America's biological agents and methods of delivering them. Under President Nixon's orders, destruction of the stockpile and the capability of producing more bacteriological agents began in July.

25 years ago

Aug. 5, 1996

• U.S. Rep. Tim Griffin got an earful Thursday from both sides of the political divide in the 2nd Congressional District during town-hall meetings in Conway and Little Rock. At the University of Central Arkansas in Conway, Griffin, a Little Rock Republican, started with "cool" slides and a "fun" questionnaire about the deficit. That format was quickly shot down by Tea Party activists. "We are your employers, and you need to spend time listening to us," said Curtis Rose, a Faulkner County Tea Party member. "I'd like you to turn the slides off," Rose said to applause from the 60 or so audience members in the Reynolds Performance Hall. Griffin said he had the slides because "they have facts on them," but he quickly ditched them and the questionnaire and spent more than an hour answering questions about tax changes, eliminating the IRS, increased oil drilling and limited government.

10 years ago

Aug. 5, 2011

FORT SMITH -- A World War II-vintage hospital complex of 111 buildings at Fort Chaffee was destroyed by fire Wednesday night and Thursday morning, leaving officials there with cleanup costs that could reach as much as $600,000. The cause of the fire that wiped out the 90-acre complex was under investigation Thursday, Fort Smith Fire Marshal Chris Driggers said. The fire started in the center of the complex, he said. "I'm shocked," Ivy Owen, executive director of the Fort Chaffee Redevelopment Authority, said Thursday. "When you lose that many buildings, it's always a shock."