Illinois officer struck, killed by fleeing car

BROOKLYN, Ill. -- An Illinois police officer died early Wednesday while trying to stop a car fleeing police into Missouri, authorities said.

The officer from Brooklyn was struck around 3 a.m. on the McKinley Bridge, which connects the two states. He was setting up stop sticks, which flatten tires, when he was struck by a red Dodge Charger, according to Illinois State Police.

The officer was identified as Brian Pierce, who was new to the department and in his 20s, Brooklyn Police Captain Antonio White told KMOV-TV. Brooklyn is roughly six miles from St. Louis.

Police didn't offer details on what prompted the police chase, which began at a Brooklyn nightclub where officers were working to obtain video.

The Charger was found abandoned in Missouri, according to police.

While authorities were investigating the officer's death on the bridge, another vehicle crashed through a roadblock and hit police cars, prompting investigators to open fire. The driver, who was wounded with non-life threatening injuries, was arrested along with three passengers, according to police.

It was unclear if the incidents were connected.

FBI says Pentagon officer, attacker killed

WASHINGTON -- A Georgia man who got off a bus outside the Pentagon Tuesday "immediately, without provocation" stabbed a Pentagon police officer on a Metro transit platform and struggled with him, the FBI said Wednesday.

The FBI said that Austin Lanz shot officer George Gonzalez with the officer's service weapon and then turned the gun on himself, the FBI said. Other Pentagon police officers then "engaged" Lanz, who died at the scene.

The account released Wednesday afternoon was the first detailed description of the encounter, which prompted a lockdown of the Pentagon and drew a large response from police and fire agencies.

The FBI statement did not shed light on what prompted the attack, and the agency said the investigation into the incident was ongoing. The FBI said a bystander was also hurt, but suffered injuries that were not life-threatening and was treated and released from a hospital.

The FBI confirmed that the suspect in the incident was Lanz, 27, who most recently was a resident of Acworth, Ga. Lanz had previously tried to enlist in the Marines, but was not accepted.

Officials at the Pentagon Force Protection Agency identified the slain police officer as Gonzalez, 37, a Brooklyn native who had joined the Pentagon force in 2018. Gonzalez had served previously with the U.S. Army and was awarded the Army Commendation Medal for his service in Iraq.

Van crash kills 10 people near border

An overloaded van carrying 29 migrants crashed Wednesday on a remote South Texas highway, killing at least 10 people, including the driver, and injuring 20 others, authorities said.

The crash happened shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. 281 in Encino, Texas, about 50 miles north of McAllen. Sgt. Nathan Brandley of the Texas Department of Public Safety said the van, designed to hold 15 passengers, was speeding as the driver tried to veer off the highway onto Business Route 281. He lost control and slammed into a metal pole and a stop sign.

The van was not being pursued, said Brooks County Sheriff Urbino Martinez.

Martinez said he believed all of the passengers were migrants. Brandley said those who survived the crash all have serious to critical injuries.

The identities of the 30 in the van were being withheld until relatives can be notified, Brandley said. No information about the van was immediately released.

Encino is a community of about 140 residents.

Gulf's 'dead zone' called unusually large

This year's Gulf of Mexico "dead zone" -- an area where there's too little oxygen to support marine life -- is larger than average, according to researchers supported by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Scientists determined that the area off Louisiana and Texas' coasts covers about 6,334 square miles, the agency said in a news release Tuesday.

Over the past five years, the average size of the low-oxygen, or hypoxic, zone has been 5,380 square miles. That's 2.8 times larger than the goal set by a federal task force to reduce the five-year average to 1,900 square miles or smaller by 2035.

This summer's measurement was larger than the average-sized area that the agency predicted in June based on Mississippi River nitrogen and phosphorous runoff data.

River discharge that drained into the Gulf of Mexico was above normal for the three weeks before the week-long survey started on July 25. It was conducted by scientists from Louisiana State University and the Louisiana Universities Marine Consortium.