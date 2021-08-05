Police say woman jailed in LR gunfire

Little Rock police arrested a North Little Rock woman after she fired several shots at a hotel Tuesday evening, according to an arrest report.

Officers responded at 5:30 p.m. to 7501 Interstate 30 at the Deluxe Inn & Suites, where Iesha Mack, 30, told police that someone fired at her, the report said.

Police watched security footage and found that Mack fired at the person who she claimed had shot at her and in the direction of others, including two minors, according to the report.

Mack was taken to the Pulaski County jail, where she is being held in lieu of $30,000 bond. She's charged with three felony counts of aggravated assault, two felony counts of terroristic act and two felony counts of endangering the welfare of a minor.