Private colleges announce face covering requirements; Hendrix president cites rise in covid-19 cases

Face coverings must be worn indoors at Hendrix College effective immediately, the private liberal arts college in Conway announced Wednesday.

Ellis Arnold, president of the college, in a message to students, faculty and staff cited "a significant rise" in covid-19 cases and hospitalizations. Arnold said the state "is a high-transmission area at this time." He also described the decision as based on "our priority to protect our ability to hold in-person classes safely and successfully this fall."

A state law prohibiting state-supported universities and public schools from requiring face coverings does not apply to private schools like Hendrix.

A few other private universities in Arkansas have stated plans for some mask requirements in the fall semester, set to begin in less than three weeks at many campuses.

John Brown University and the University of the Ozarks will require students to wear face coverings in classes, according to the schools' websites.

Others, including Harding University and Ouachita Baptist University, have said masks are optional but that face covering requirements could later be imposed.

Hendrix College held classes remotely last fall when a large majority of Arkansas colleges and universities returned to some in-person classes. Colleges in spring of last year abruptly switched to remote instruction after covid-19 emerged in Arkansas.

The Hendrix campus re-opened this past spring with a face covering requirement in place, but on June 21 the college dropped the requirement for individuals vaccinated against covid-19.

"The College experienced excellent masking compliance rates in the spring semester, and we expect the same this fall," spokeswoman Amy Forbus said in an email.

Hendrix students will be asked to sign a pledge acknowledging their shared responsibilities in reducing the spread of covid-19, Forbus said, adding that a similar commitment was required in January.

"Students acknowledge with their signature that failure to abide by the commitment may result in disciplinary action through the Dean of Students' office," Forbus said.

JBU LETTER

At John Brown University, a private Christian college in Siloam Springs, masks will be required in classrooms, during chapel services, in dining facilities and for groups of more than 12 people meeting indoors, according to a letter to students.

The college's president, Chip Pollard, in the letter cited U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention covid-19 guidance. He referred to CDC recommendations for persons in areas of highcoronavirus transmission, which state that vaccinated as well as non-vaccinated individuals should wear face coverings in indoor public spaces.

Pollard stated that masks will be optional outside and in residence halls, as well as when groups of 10 or fewer are meeting indoors.

Masks will also be optional for faculty during classes "as long as six-foot distancing is maintained," Pollard said. The campus will impose 3-foot distancing in its classrooms and dining areas.

"We will loosen these restrictions when Benton county sustains a 'moderate' transmission level," Pollard said, his message including a link to online CDC county-level data listing four levels of transmission: low, moderate, substantial or high.

John Brown University is strongly recommending but not requiring that students get vaccinated against covid-19.

"To the best of our knowledge, 66% of faculty and staff are vaccinated, and 35% of students," Pollard wrote in his campus message, adding that "vaccines have proven safe and very effective against the most severe consequences of the disease."

Julie Gumm, a John Brown University spokeswoman, said Pollard's message went out Wednesday, with the campus masking requirements to be in effect starting Monday.

Forbus, with Hendrix College, said there is no vaccination requirement for students.

But unvaccinated Hendrix students will be required to take covid-19 tests at two-week intervals during the fall semester.

Unvaccinated students -- unless they have a medical condition precluding them from being vaccinated, or unless they follow a state exemption process in place for mumps, measles and rubella, or MMR, vaccinations -- will be expected to shoulder the costs of those tests, Forbus said. The college estimates the cost at $87 per test.

Hendrix College on its website states that, as of July 29, 79.5% of its students have been vaccinated and 87% of employees.

Arnold, the Hendrix president, said a campus covid-19 steering committee "will continue adjusting policies and requirements as necessary based on the latest available public health data and guidance" from the CDC and other authorities.