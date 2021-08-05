Re-funding the police

Ben Franklin said experience is a dear teacher, but some people just won't learn with any other kind. We're paraphrasing.

Over the last year, maybe 14 months, we have on occasion asked our valued readers to keep an eye on those big cities that have decided to "defund the police." Or defund a large part of their forces. Or maybe just certain departments. Because examples can be ones to beware, too.

Just as we need to watch those cities that have stopped enforcing petty theft and/or drug laws, just to see how things evolve (or devolve), we need to watch what happens when police departments are gutted.

Enter Portland, Ore., stage left.

You may remember when, during 2020's year of our American discontent, the city of Portland slashed its police force's Gun Violence Reduction Team. Now the city wants it back, yesterday.

Portland has had more than 50 homicides this year already, and is on pace to break its all-time high of 70 set in 1987. The numbers for June 2020 to June 2021 are even worse. Nearly 100 people were shot down from last summer to this summer.

These aren't Chicago numbers. But Portland has, for decades, earned the reputation of being a safe big city. Or at least a non-murderous one. Now the crime stats are spiking.

In May, the city posted 14 job openings for its new-and-improved gun violence reduction team, which is now called the Focused Initiative Team. Only four cops applied. According to The Wall Street Journal, none have been assigned to the group yet.

The head of the police union told The Journal why few police officers are stepping forward to accept a job that used to be considered prestigious: "They're demonizing and vilifying you, and then they want to put you in a unit where you're under an even bigger microscope."

That might have something to do with it. Also, it can't help when city leaders throw cops under the proverbial bus while protesters burn down city blocks.

Some researchers have reported that there might be other possibilities for the increase in homicides, including stress from the pandemic, court shutdowns, frayed relations between cops and the community, etc.

But one might also think an increase in homicides could be encouraged when the police shut down a "gun violence reduction team" and slash a department's budget by $15 million, as Portland did last year.

So who could have seen this coming? Everybody who's paying attention. And you'd think city officials in Portland, Ore., would be paying attention.

Earlier this year, the Associated Press wrote about certain cities that had tried this defund-the-police experiment. Stockton, Calif., began disbanding and defunding police units "dedicated to gun violence" back in 2010. "In 2011 and 2012, the city's homicide rates reached record highs." And after the city re-funded the police, "homicides significantly declined." We see a correlation.

A former police chief in California told the AP: "Not to be overly dramatic, but if you lose the unit which focuses on removing firearms from the hand of violent offenders, people will die. It's really just that simple."

And here we have another example to beware.

The poor morale in police departments isn't just a Portland issue. It's bad, it's nationwide.

There's an outfit called the Police Executive Research Forum in Washington. It keeps up with police numbers. It says between April last year and March this year, police resignations increased by 18 percent. And police retirements increased 45 percent.

Some of that is good news, no doubt. Most communities aren't interested in having cops on the beat if they aren't open to more transparency. And new tech, such as body cameras. And if a cop can't talk to a civilian without taking out a nightstick, he doesn't need to be a police officer.

But one must assume that many of these police--who retire or just walk away--don't enjoy having the world's problems heaped on their shoulders. And assumptions made of them when they put on the job's uniform.

Remember the North Little Rock officer who was dragged by a car across a busy intersection last month and thrown into traffic by a fleeing suspect? The video showed the officer being polite and even friendly to the driver of the car--before the officer's life was nearly cut short.

It seems that there are many officers like that, and they're just trying to get through a day on the job like the rest of us. But unlike the rest of us, many of their bosses are trying to eliminate the whole department/occupation/office.

Experience is a dear teacher. But the smartest folks learn from the experience of others, too.