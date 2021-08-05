The Recruiting Guy: A New SEC?

Richard Davenport: This is Richard Davenport, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, WholeHogSports.com. It's been a while since we've done a podcast. But I think this is good timing, especially with what's going on in the college football world with OU and Texas looking to join the SEC, and I'm joined by a good friend and somebody I really respect, Jason Howell of TexAgs. He's a senior recruiting analyst for TexAgs, and, obviously, he's got a good angle to be talking about Texas A&M, and then, obviously, the Big 12. And what's going on there, and then we'll be hitting on recruiting. But first of all, Jason, thanks so much for joining us, and appreciate you.

Jason Howell: Hey, thanks for having me on. It's always a pleasure, always looking forward to chopping it up with you.

Richard Davenport: Hi, buddy. Well, first of all, let's hit on the Board of Regents of Texas A&M, they met on Monday, they're supposed to meet on Wednesday again, tell us what you hear.

Jason Howell: I mean, basically, it was just a meeting to kind of discuss everything, what's going on with the SEC, and how [it] kind of all came about and all that kind of stuff, and there's really not a whole lot of action that came out of it. Now, I really wouldn't expect a whole lot. I mean, A&M is not going anywhere. This Oklahoma/Texas thing looks like it's, it's gonna happen and that's kind of the long and short of it. But I think everybody just kind of wanted to get all on the same page, if you would, and just discuss everything that had happened and, and how things have gotten to this point. So now everybody's kind of looking at it. You see the statement that came out from Oklahoma and Texas seeking an invitation to the SEC and no longer planning to discuss TV rights after their deals up in '25 there in the Big 12. So, yeah, it's looking like this train is well down the tracks and after that initial report, and everything I think it kind of is what it is and move forward.

Richard Davenport: The Texas A&M AD initially came out and voiced his opposition, and now he's seemed to have backed off of that.

Jason Howell: Yeah, I mean, it's one of those things. What does a vote against really do at this point? I mean, I think you voiced your thoughts on it and now you see where things are heading. There's not a, you know, the conferences discussed everything, and, and it, you know, like I said, you're, you're pointing in that direction, and there's no need to flail your arms about and pout and cause anything else. I mean, this thing can actually be beneficial in a lot of ways. This was never about not playing Texas on the field. You know, it had more to do with, I think, a lot of the initial reaction had to do with the gentleman's agreement. That's not just with Texas A&M, but with other members of the SEC where, you know, we're not gonna invite in-state, you know, non-conference rivals kind of deal like Florida, Florida State or Clemson, South Carolina and all that and, you know, you see the direction college football's moving in and it's, this is not just a move to expand you know, that that shakes up just college football scene just a little bit, I think there's a good possibility we see other dominoes fall and, and, you know, in this case, this makes the SEC a stronger league when it comes to negotiations and, you know, power in the NCAA structure

Richard Davenport: We've kind of talked about this before last week and over the phone and Arkansas fans, it's kind of a mixed bag. Some are saying that it's going to impact Arkansas in a negative way, others saying it's not, they don't see it as a big deal, some think it's going to help. I'm pretty neutral. I don't think it's gonna be that big of a deal, but what's been the overall take on the message boards on your site?

Jason Howell: I mean, as far as A&M, when it comes to recruiting and stuff like that, I think the big thing was, well, A&M has had that stay in state, play in the SEC, play in the best conference in the country, you know, when you have Texas and, you know, Oklahoma's not in-state but they recruit heavily in the state of Texas, that's something they can't say anymore. But what A&M has done over the last few years, especially under Jimbo Fisher, is solidified their standing and expanded their footprint. They're recruiting at a more national level than they ever have. And, you know, so they're not as dependent on that sales pitch. And they also have improved on the field the last several years. So there's a lot of, you know, a lot of success, you know, they're coming off a top four finish, and the signs are pointing towards another strong year, and continued success under Coach Fisher. And Coach Fisher has shown, regardless of where he's at, he knows how to recruit, so that's not something that I think a lot of fans are as worried about. And then from, you know, a playing structure, I mean, I think, now you know, that it looks like you're going to be playing them soon -- Hey, let's get them on the schedule, let's go. You know, A&M is at a point right now where their team is a stronger team and they feel like their depth and their strengths match up and, you know, the next few years it could be it could be fun, you know, in that matchup.

Richard Davenport: Here's why I don't see it as a big deal for Arkansas as far as, from the recruiting standpoint. Arkansas, going into Oklahoma or Texas, may occasionally beat out Texas and OU for kids. A couple examples: Kamren Curl, who obviously is playing for Washington right now. Yeah. Austin Cantrell, Arkansas got on him early and then OU came in, but Arkansas kind of sewed him up pretty quickly there. And then with Texas you've had some recent guys choose Arkansas over Texas. Jalen Catalon was one, mainly there the relationship with Chad Morris and Mark Smith. Devwah Whaley picked Arkansas over Texas because, basically, Bret Bielema has a history of tailbacks. He had Ketron Jackson just recently choose Arkansas over Texas and that had a lot to do with the relationship with Justin Step who's no longer on staff, but also Kendal Briles the offensive coordinator and what he saw his potential, would, you know, could potentially be in an Arkansas offense, so Arkansas will continue to do that, but I just don't think that Texas and OU being in the SEC is going to make a major difference recruiting-wise as far as Arkansas. Your take on the Arkansas angle and what I just said?

Jason Howell: Well, I think you're absolutely right. I think it actually is going to help their footprint at least in the state of Texas. You know, going back to the SWC days, they made a killing, especially in the DFW area and throughout the state of Texas they they were a very prominent threat for Texas prospects and I think what this does, not only does it make them, it gives you the chance to go toe to toe with Texas and Oklahoma and put it put it on the field year-in and year-out. And you're also going to see teams like, it looks like that Big 12 is in some real danger. And you're talking about diminished recruiting ability from Tech and TCU and Baylor, Oklahoma State, so while you may not get those guys, you know that are going head-to-head with Oklahoma and Texas, you might see better results against those other teams than you have in the past as well. Plus, you know, yeah, those ties to Texas with Kendal Briles, and some of those other guys out there, you know, can really be put to use in a little bit deeper, deeper ways.

Richard Davenport: Agree 100% against the recruiting angle that Arkansas will use going up against the Baylors and Texas Techs and Oklahoma States and the schools that remain. Let's talk about the Big 12, what happens now? At first, initially, I thought it would be over but right now I kind of think that they may be forced to, you know, most of the schools might be forced to stick around and hope that the leadership in the Big 12 can get a, say, Cincinnati, a Central Florida or somebody, even though West Virginia seems to be pretty aggressive in saying that they're looking around, which I don't blame them. I think I think the Big 12 may be forced to stay together because I'm not so sure the Big 10, Pac-12 or any any other conference will take any of the other schools, it just doesn't seem to be a good fit, especially I just can't see the Pac-12 taken a Baylor or a TCU, church-affiliated state programs. Your take on that.

Jason Howell: I agree. I think it's like we're seeing here with the SEC and OU and Texas coming on board. Money talks, and right now, the biggest bag of money is, you know, trying to basically hold together long enough to where Oklahoma and Texas, at least, try to break the contract. Because if they break that contract, they break the you know, the TV deals and all that, they stand to really benefit financially. So if they, you know, if they can hold on to that and, you know, and reap those rewards, I mean, jeez, that's, that's where it's at. But at the same time, you're talking about eight teams that that are looking out for their best interests, and you've got all these conferences, I mean, I could see like a West Virginia with the ACC, you know, there's been talks about, you know, Kansas and Iowa State with the Big 10, and yeah, I don't know, I think it would take some real relaxing of Pac-12 history, you know, and their stance on religion-affiliated schools, it would take some doing for them to welcome to TCU and Baylor into the fold. I know that's been a sticking point with BYU over the years, it seems, so, you know, I don't see them really bending to that unless it's just one of those things where, hey, we have to expand and this is the way college football is moving, and we have to grow or fade away. And that's really what everybody's looking at right now. That's what makes this so interesting. I think for schools like Baylor and TCU they're just hoping, hey, we really need to have this stick together, and try and put together what is probably going to look more like a Group of Five conference than a Power Five school, I mean, a Power Five conference that has been. You're talking about adding Cincinnati and Memphis and Houston or whoever. And I mean, yeah, those are good markets, but it's, you know, what, what TV markets are you really grabbing what, you know, what are you really bringing to the table when it comes to these all-important rights deals with the TVs and everything, so that'll be interesting to see the way that all plays out. But yeah, right now they got to try and hope to hold it together, and maybe force Oklahoma and Texas to cash out early and break those contracts.

Richard Davenport: Talking to Jason Howe, TexAgs senior recruiting analyst, and also the Big 12 if they do stick together, say Houston, like you said, Memphis whoever, that obviously the TV money is going to be reduced. TV money means less money for facilities and things of that nature, just a trickle-down effect. I think that even kind of complicates the recruiting situation for those schools against schools like Arkansas, Texas, Texas A&M, OU and the rest of the SEC and the Big 10. So you really, your heart, and at least I do, I kind of feel for those schools.

Jason Howell: Absolutely, man. Well, that's part of the bigger issue. I know, Oklahoma State and Baylor, TCU, at some of these presidents at these schools have been taking some heat for, you know, talking about the economic impact, but it's real. And it's not just with the schools, it's with the communities and what game days and having a Power Five school in that city does and means, not just to the colleges, but to the cities in the surrounding economy. So, and you're talking about a substantial impact when you're standing to lose millions of dollars, not just in television revenue, but in, you know, tourism. It's very real, and that's why you see these politicians involved like they are.

Richard Davenport: Let's talk about expectations for this season. Texas A&M obviously coming off of a top five season, what's the expectations on the message board for the Aggies?

Jason Howell: I mean, I think everybody's looking at this as a real chance to take a step forward, and jump into a, you know, possible 10-win season if not more, and really, really make a strong run. The big obstacle is, of course, the offensive line. You're replacing four starters on that line. You do have some experienced backups, but you're talking backups so you don't know exactly how that's gonna come together and you're talking about a new quarterback, whether it's Haynes King or Zach Calzada, and so an inexperienced o line and an inexperienced quarterback, there's always some big questions but that defense is one of the best in the country. They return a lot of playmakers, a lot of experience at other positions beyond o line and quarterback and, you know, with what they've shown over the last few years, there's a lot of lofty expectations, so you got a guy like Jalen Wydermyer that can really help out a fresh new quarterback and make a young quarterback look really, really comfortable back there. You got playmakers at running back, you've got, you know, one of the top running attacks in college football returning. So there's a lot of promise, but there's a lot of unanswered questions. The real thing that I think this fall does, though, is it sets up nicely with the schedule to allow the team to come together and let those guys get some experience as opposed to last year when you played Vanderbilt and then jumped right into Alabama. So I think this fall, the hope is that they're able to gel that offensive line, get the quarterbacks some experience and let those playmakers that return on offense and defense do their thing. And, you know, when Alabama comes to town in October, you know, set up for a big primetime matchup.

Richard Davenport: I remember Haynes King during the recruiting process, Arkansas recruited him and got to talk to him

Jason Howell: One of his first offers, I think, right?

Richard Davenport: Yeah, yeah. I mean, they were going after him pretty hard. But obviously Chandler was the guy for Arkansas at the time, I think everybody knew that. But is he the odds on favorite to be the quarterback in your opinion or what?

Jason Howell: You know, if I had, you know, guess I would lean towards Haynes. They both split time pretty evenly in the spring game, worked with ones and twos and you know they bring different things to the table. Haynes, maybe this spring, they were saying he was the fastest guy on the roster. I mean, he brings some exceptional speed at the quarterback position and he's just one of those gutsy, you know, gunslinger-type guys, plays a great brand of football, real tough, gritty, smart, and just has kind of that it-factor, where Calzada brings a lot of that, too, but he's more known for his big arm and his ability to really, you know, just use that arm talent to his advantage. But both of them have received high praise from Coach Fisher and, you know, we'll see when they announce, they may not announce a starter until, you know, late in fall camp, I would expect and you probably see him, at least early on, both get, you know, some significant playing time. Both of them are pretty, pretty raw on the playing time and inexperienced after last year. So they're both pretty green and it'll be something that they could both use a little experience once the season starts. But yeah, Haynes has definitely turned a lot of heads and he came out a lot last year, you know, when there was mop-up duty time.

Richard Davenport: A little bit more on Haynes. He was a real quiet guy in high school, extremely quiet. You know, I remember KJ Jefferson, who obviously will be the starting quarterback for Arkansas. In high school, he was a good interview, nothing great, but he would talk to you. But I remember doing a Hogs Future when we do stories on the incoming freshmen, I remember doing a Hogs Futures story on him, probably in June of his freshman year, you know, right after he reported Arkansas, and just talking to him after about a month or so of being on campus, man, I thought he was just a different young man. Is Haynes still kind of quiet or has he kind of come out of the shell? Is he more assertive, you know, obviously, as a quarterback, you got to be a guy that's a leader. Does he have that type of, you know, mentality right now?

Jason Howell: You know, I don't really talk to the team as much so I can't, I don't really know as much about his demeanor with the media right now. But I can tell you right now, he does have the attention of folks around Texas A&M, and in that huddle. He has his own little bit of swagger, and I'll just say from what I've, what I've been told, you know, just around, he definitely has his own edge. He's definitely a competitor and brings it in a way that his teammates love and respect.

Richard Davenport: Okay, we'll do this and we'll close out. Predictions this year as far as A&M's record, Arkansas' record, I'll go first. I don't know enough about Texas A&M other than knowing they're gonna have a new quarterback and, like you said, kind of revamped offensive line. I'll say they go eight and four. I say Arkansas goes six and six, what say you?

Jason Howell: Oh, man, I think I'm gonna go a little bit more optimistic on A&M. I think that schedule sets up nicely for them and they get some key games at home. I think they could. I think nine and a half this is where the line should be set, and I'll go with 10, I think they could go with that ten and two record and we'll see what happens. Arkansas, I lean more, kind of like you, towards the six and six. Coach Pittman seems to have them moving in the right direction and I think we'll see Arkansas continue to fight, scrap and pull things together, and put together a solid year at six and six.

Richard Davenport: I should say that six and six is depending on KJ and how he does full-time as a quarterback. Obviously he did pretty good against Missouri in that one start that he had in SEC play, but that's my only drawback from, you know, from saying six and six for sure. He just has to prove it each Saturday and we'll see.

Jason Howell: You know what, though, everybody, everybody has a quarterback question. I mean, outside of Georgia and Ole Miss, it seems like everybody's looking around going, "huh, what are we going to do?" So, but I agree, you know, that'll be fun to watch and I'll definitely be paying attention to those Razorbacks.

Richard Davenport: A lot of pressure on the OCs.

Jason Howell: No doubt, no doubt.

Richard Davenport: Alright, buddy. Jason Howell from TexAgs, senior recruiting analyst. Thanks so much for joining us, buddy, we'll talk soon.

Jason Howell: Alright.

Richard Davenport: Alright, thanks for listening to the Recruiting Guy Podcast. This is Richard Davenport, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, WholeHogSports.com. Look forward to next time.