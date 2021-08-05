Rogers father accused of injuring 4-month-old child

BENTONVILLE -- A Rogers man was arrested Tuesday in connection with the shaking of his 4-month-old son.

William Cameron Bagwell, 29, was being held Wednesday in the Benton County jail with no bail set. He was arrested in connection with domestic battering. Prosecutors have not filed a formal charge against him.

Rogers police started investigating after a 911 call July 26 concerning a nonresponsive infant, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Bagwell said during the call his son "had gone numb" and wasn't acting right, according to the affidavit.

The boy was taken to Mercy Medical Center where it was determined he suffered head trauma causing a skull fracture and bleeding on his brain, according to the affidavit. The child was transferred to Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock.

A doctor at Children's Hospital diagnosed the boy's injuries as a result of child abuse, according to the affidavit. The doctor reported the boy's eyes had ruptured blood vessels and damage to the retinas, which are equivalent to injuries that would be suffered in a serious car wreck; the boy also had a fractured rib.

Bagwell initially told police his son rolled out of his arms and fell to the floor, but in a second interview told police the boy had been fussy and wouldn't eat that day, according to the affidavit. Bagwell said he was frustrated about getting his son to eat and lost his composure. He admitted to shaking his son out of frustration, according to the affidavit.

Bagwell said he couldn't explain his son's fracture; he also offered no explanation for the healing rib injury but said he shook the boy too much, according to the affidavit.

Bagwell's arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 13 in Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren's courtroom.