Special session + lawsuits over Arkansas' ban on mask mandates in public schools, explained

This story is a part of The Article, your guide to Arkansas news and culture, presented by the Democrat-Gazette. Sign up for The Article's twice-weekly newsletter here or to see stories that have appeared in past newsletters, go here.

The General Assembly began a special session Wednesday called by the governor in hopes of creating an exception to the state’s ban on mask mandates for public school districts that want to impose one.

Parents in Pulaski County have already sued the state over the mask mandate ban, and the Little Rock School District board voted Wednesday evening to file a suit of their own over the law.

Back up: What does the law banning mandates actually say?

The law, passed in April, bans most local and state government entities — including public school boards — from imposing mask mandates.

What’s going on with the special session?

Due to skyrocketing case numbers and hospitalizations in recent weeks, Hutchinson said he would like school districts to have the option to impose mask mandates for students 12 and under — those who are too young to be vaccinated.

He called the special session of the General Assembly in hopes legislators would approve the exception.

A bill was filed Wednesday in the House of Representatives that would enact a version of the exception. However, legislative leaders and the bill's sponsor are doubtful it will pass.

What’s going on with the parent lawsuit?

Two parents in Pulaski County sued the state Monday over the mask mandate ban.

The suit asks first for a temporary restraining order that would prevent the state from "enforcing, or encouraging other public officials" to enforce the law, and eventually, a permanent injunction to the same effect.

A hearing in the case is scheduled for Friday morning.

What about the LRSD case?

The school board on Wednesday voted 7-1, with one member absent, in favor of filing a lawsuit over the mandate. The case was filed with the court today.

The district’s lawyer told the board that their case and the Pulaski County parents’ lawsuit are similar in that both ask for local school boards to have the authority to mandate masks.

However, the district's case argues that the ban deprives students of their rights under Article 14 of the Arkansas Constitution to "a general, suitable and sufficient system of free public schools."

Read about what happened during the first day of the special session from our team of Capitol reporters, and learn more about the LRSD lawsuit here from reporter Cynthia Howell.