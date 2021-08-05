Super Quiz: "The Devil's Dictionary"

(All definitions are from "The Devil's Dictionary" by Ambrose Bierce.)
Belonging to me if I can hold or seize it.
An automatic, muscular blood-pump.
A singular instrument worn at the end of one's arm and commonly thrust into somebody's pocket.
A temporary insanity curable by marriage.
The patriotic art of lying for one's country.
A dead sinner revised and edited.
To ask that the laws of the universe be annulled in behalf of a single petitioner confessedly unworthy.
Death's baby carriage.
A minor form of despair, disguised as a virtue.
ANSWERS:
Mine
Heart
Hand
Love
Diplomacy
Saint
Pray
Hearse
Patience