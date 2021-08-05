Super Quiz: "The Devil's Dictionary"

(All definitions are from "The Devil's Dictionary" by Ambrose Bierce.)

Belonging to me if I can hold or seize it.

An automatic, muscular blood-pump.

A singular instrument worn at the end of one's arm and commonly thrust into somebody's pocket.

A temporary insanity curable by marriage.

The patriotic art of lying for one's country.

A dead sinner revised and edited.

To ask that the laws of the universe be annulled in behalf of a single petitioner confessedly unworthy.

Death's baby carriage.