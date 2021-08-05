Sections
Super Quiz: "The Devil's Dictionary"

Today at 1:40 a.m.

(All definitions are from "The Devil's Dictionary" by Ambrose Bierce.)

  1. Belonging to me if I can hold or seize it.

  2. An automatic, muscular blood-pump.

  3. A singular instrument worn at the end of one's arm and commonly thrust into somebody's pocket.

  4. A temporary insanity curable by marriage.

  5. The patriotic art of lying for one's country.

  6. A dead sinner revised and edited.

  7. To ask that the laws of the universe be annulled in behalf of a single petitioner confessedly unworthy.

  8. Death's baby carriage.

  9. A minor form of despair, disguised as a virtue.

ANSWERS:

  1. Mine

  2. Heart

  3. Hand

  4. Love

  5. Diplomacy

  6. Saint

  7. Pray

  8. Hearse

  9. Patience

