Troopers: Searcy man dies after vehicle leaves road

A Searcy man was killed after his vehicle left the road in rural White County on Wednesday morning, troopers said.

Israel Meza, 52, was driving east in an International Harvester on West Booth Road when the crash happened around 9:05 a.m., according to a preliminary crash report from state police.

The vehicle left the road to the right near a deep ditch, troopers said. The front-passenger side and top cab area of the vehicle hit a large tree, killing Meza, according to the report.

Troopers described conditions at the time of the crash as clear and dry.

At least 355 people have died as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.