Two people killed on Arkansas roads

A 24-year-old Gould woman died Tuesday night in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 65 in Winchester, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Summer Thomas was a passenger in a 2003 Saturn Ion that was traveling west on Arkansas 138 at about 10:34 p.m. when the vehicle ran a stop sign at the U.S. 65 intersection and struck the trailer of a southbound 2021 Freightliner, the report said.

Gregory Campbell, 24, of Luxora, the driver of the Saturn, was injured along with an unnamed minor who was a passenger in the vehicle, according to the report. Kerwin Stokes, 46, of Montgomery, Ala., the driver of the Freightliner, was also injured.

Conditions were clear at the time of the crash, the report said.

[RELATED: Click here for full coverage of fatal wrecks in Arkansas » arkansasonline.com/fatalwrecks/]

A Rogers man died Tuesday night in a one-vehicle crash on U.S. 65 in Greenbrier, according to another state police report.

Tyler Kelley, 20, was driving a 2001 Mercury south on the highway at around 11:15 p.m. when he lost control of the car, which crossed all lanes of traffic and went into a ditch before becoming airborne and crashing into a building, the report said.

Kelley was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the report.

Conditions were clear and dry at the time of the crash, the report said.