Walmart executive sets exit

Walmart Inc.'s head of U.S. e-commerce is leaving the company to lead Conn's, the Texas specialty retailer said in news release Wednesday.

Chandra Holt, executive vice president of Walmart U.S. e-commerce, starts her new job as president and chief executive officer at Conn's Inc. on Monday.

Holt joined Walmart.com in 2020 as its chief merchandising and integration officer. In that position, she oversaw the integration of Walmart's stores and e-commerce merchandising division.

Before that, Holt spent five years at SamsClub.com. She served as its chief operating officer during her last two years there.

Walmart did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

Bob Martin, lead independent director of Conn's board, said in the release that Holt "is an experienced leader with a proven track record of innovating to drive growth and profitability for multibillion-dollar retail businesses."

"We expect the company to benefit from Chandra's modern digital approach to retail and customer-centric leadership," Martin said.

Norm Miller, Conn's current chief executive who will become its executive chairman, called Holt "a proven executive and veteran leader at some of the largest and most sophisticated retailers in the world. She is the right person to lead the company through the next phase of our growth."

Holt leaves Walmart at a time when its e-commerce business has been moving closer to profitability. That's in large part a result of a pandemic-related surge in online sales, said Brian Yarbrough, a retail analyst at financial services firm Edward Jones.

"While [Walmart] did say that their profitability was improving," Yarbrough said, "some of that was just due to the sheer volumes they were pumping through the e-commerce business last year because of the pandemic."

But as things normalize and e-commerce sales growth slows he said, some of those e-commerce losses may return.

"While the losses were heading in the right direction last year, I wouldn't be surprised if those losses tick back up from what they were in 2020," Yarbrough said. "But that remains to be seen."

Yarbrough doesn't think Holt's leaving will change that or cause any disruptions or problems between now and the Christmas shopping season.

"There's plenty of other knowledgeable, experienced individuals" at Walmart.com, Yarbrough said. "It's a pretty sizable team over there."

Still, he said there's been "a decent amount of turnover in their e-commerce operations."

Holt is at least the third top officer to leave Walmart's online operations in the past year. In April 2020, Jamie Ianonne left his post as the e-commerce division's chief operating officer to become the chief executive officer at auction site eBay.

And January saw the departure of Marc Lore, who was widely credited with positioning Walmart's e-commerce business to better compete with Amazon.com.