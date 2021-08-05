Little Rock mayor announces mask mandate in city’s public spaces

1:49 p.m.

Little Rock will require people to wear masks in the city’s public spaces, Mayor Frank Scott Jr. announced Thursday.

Scott made the announcement during a news conference at Little Rock City Hall.

1:18 p.m.

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. will hold a news conference on the city’s response to the covid-19 pandemic at 1:30 p.m., according to a news release.

Scott will announce measures being implemented in Little Rock to address the pandemic, the release from the city states. He will also “address the state of emergency within the city,” according to the release.

