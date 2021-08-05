WEDNESDAY’S GAMES

NATURALS 5-5, TRAVELERS 1-1

Northwest Arkansas Naturals catcher MJ Melendez put on a show, blasting a pair of solo homers as Northwest Arkansas rolled to a victory in the opener. Brewer Hicklen added a pair of runs for the Naturals at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock — going 3-for-3 with two doubles — as the visitors tagged Travelers starter Adam Hill for 4 earned runs on 7 hits over 5 innings of work on his way to a loss.

Josh Morgan gave the Travs their lone run of the opening contest with a solo shot in the bottom of the 6th.

Austin Cox tossed a complete game in the second game, scattering four hits over seven innings to lead the Naturals to the sweep.

Melendez blasted his third home run in the first inning, pulling him back level with Pensacola’s Griffin Conine — the pair each now have 28 — for the minor-league lead.

After the Travelers pulled even on a wild pitch in the bottom of the fourth, Hicklen put Northwest Arkansas back in front the following half-inning when he clubbed his ninth homer of the year. The Naturals then added three more runs in the final two innings to salt away the win in just two hours.