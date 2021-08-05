Community briefs

Week features vaccination clinics

Several free covid-19 vaccine clinics will be held beginning this week. Clinics will be:

FRIDAY

Neighbor to Neighbor Inc., 1419 S. Pine St., will host a covid-19 vaccination clinic from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday. The Pfizer vaccine will be given. The second shot will be given Aug. 27 at the same time, according to a news release. Details: Pat Tate, Neighbor to Neighbor executive director, (870) 534-2883.

SATURDAY

Jefferson Comprehensive Care System Inc. (JCCSI), 1101 S. Tennessee St., will offer a covid-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday. The JCCSI medical team will provide vaccinations to anyone 12 years old and older, according to a news release. Participants who need transportation to the vaccine clinic can call (870) 543-2380 to make an appointment.

AUG. 14

The city of Pine Bluff, in partnership with Doctor's Orders Pharmacy, will host a covid-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 14 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The Pfizer vaccine will be available to people 12 years old and older. The clinic will be held inside the center, however, the north ramp will be used as a drive-thru setting for the handicapped or those cannot get out of their vehicles, according to a news release.

Walk-ins will be accepted, however, appointments can be made at https://app.acuityscheduling.com/schedule.php?owner=21601052&appointmentType=25147504. Details: Pine Bluff City Hall, (870) 730-2145.

AUG. 19

Jefferson Regional Medical Center will provide covid-19 vaccines during the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce Biz Expo at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. A health fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 19.

Boys and Girls Club golf tourney near

The third annual 4-man scramble golf tournament for the Boys and Girls Club of Jefferson County will begin at 8 a.m. Aug. 13 at Harbor Oaks golf course. The registration deadline is Friday and the fee is $400 per team.

Held in observance of the club's 75th anniversary, the event will include hole in 1 prize, games and raffle. Details: Boys and Girls Club, (870) 850-7500, ext. 102, or info@boysgirlsclubjc.org or www.boysgirlsclubjc.com.

Application deadline near at Generator

The Generator, a program of Go Forward Pine Bluff, will host the Fall 2021 beginning entrepreneurship accelerator, Gentrepreneurship. The application deadline is 11:59 p.m. Friday, according to a news release.

The 13-week program is for those seriously considering starting a business, part-time or full-time, and those who have already started a business but are searching for clarity and a fuller understanding of running a successful business after one to three years of being in business.

Participation is subject to acceptance by a selection committee. The group will be limited to about 12 members. To apply or for details visit https://goforwardpinebluff.org/the-generator/

UAPB alums set popcorn fundraiser

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff/AM&N National Alumni Association will hold its Double Good Popcorn Fundraising Campaign Aug. 26-28.

This fundraiser will help support scholarships, grants, emergency gifting, books, career transition and mentoring of students who attend UAPB, according to Helen Fleming Johnson, campaign coordinator and member of the board of directors.

Donations may be given at uapbalumni.org and via CashApp at $uapbamnalumni. Details: National Alumni Association, (870) 536-2309 or admin@uapbalumni.org.

Ag Hall of Fame ceremony postponed

The Arkansas Agriculture Hall of Fame has announced that its Aug. 20 induction ceremony will be postponed as a result of safety concerns surrounding the increase in covid-19 cases in Arkansas. The ceremony is now scheduled for March 4, 2022, according to a news release.

New inductees are ag educator Joe Don Greenwood of Hermitage; Andrew Wargo III of Watson, farm manager for Baxter Land Co.; the late Russell Roy Reynolds, director of the U.S. Forest Service Crossett Experimental Forest; retired Cooperative Extension Service Director Rick Cartwright; former Arkansas Farm Bureau President Randy Veach of Manila; and Mark Waldrip of Moro, founder of Armor Seed Co. Details: www.arfb.com.