LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS: White Water opens with Sweany, Best

The White Water Tavern, Thayer and West Seventh streets, Little Rock, is back in business after being shuttered since March 2020, opening with a trio of weekend shows: Patrick Sweany and Brent Best at 9 p.m. Friday — admission is $15; The Salty Dogs and the Amy Garland Band at 8 p.m. Saturday — admission is $10; and Garry Burnside performing as part of a free blues jam at 4 p.m. Sunday. (501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com.

Proof of covid-19 vaccination and valid ID will be required at the door. Valid proof includes a vaccination card, a digital copy or photograph of one's record or a 48-hour negative covid test. Lost cards can be easily replaced wherever one received their vaccination or by calling the state Health Department at (501) 661-2000.

◼️ Whitey Morgan, with opening act Justin Jeansonne, performs at 8:30 p.m. Friday at the Rev Room, 300 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock; tickets are $25. The Memphis Soul Revue performs for a benefit show for Our House and the Downtown Little Rock Partnership at 7:30 p.m. Saturday; tickets are $25. (501) 823-0090; revroom.com.

The Memphis Soul Revue performs Saturday at the Rev Room in Little Rock for a benefit for Our House and the Downtown Little Rock Partnership. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

◼️ TryMoreMOJO, with opening act Doctor Junior, performs at 9 p.m. Friday and Billy Ruben and The Elevated Enzymes, with opening act Landrest, performs at 9 p.m. Saturday at Four Quarter Bar, 415 Main St., North Little Rock. Admission is $7. (501) 313-4704; fourquarterbar.com.

◼️ Trap Jazz Giants performs at 8 p.m. Friday at South on Main, 1304 Main St., Little Rock. Tickets are $20. Luke Johnson performs 9-11 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. (501) 244-9660; southonmain.com.

◼️ Matt Gawlik performs for "Riffs at Stifft," 7-9 p.m. Friday at Stone's Throw Stifft Station, 3015 W. Markham St., Little Rock. Admission is free. (501) 379-8663, stonesthrowbeer.com.

◼️ Tyndall Jackson performs from 8:30-11:30 p.m. Saturday at Dockside Bar & Grill, 11321 W. Markham St., Little Rock. (501) 379-9367.

◼️ Harrisong performs at 4 p.m. Saturday at River Bottom Winery at BoBrook Farms, 13810 Combee Lane, Roland. (501) 519-5666; bobrookfarms.com.

◼️ Derek Herndon performs at 7 p.m. Friday; Joey Barrett performs at noon Saturday; and Dudecalledrob performs at 9 p.m. Saturday at Fassler Hall, 311 E. Capitol Ave., Little Rock. (501) 246-4757; fasslerhall.com.

◼️ Bri Bagwell performs at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack, 107 River Market Ave., Little Rock. Tickets for table seating are $16 in advance, $16 at the door if any remain. Standing-room only tickets are $12 in advance, $12 at the door if any remain. (501) 372-7707; stickyz.com.

◼️ Jack Fancy performs at 8:30 p.m. Friday and The Sam Allbright Band performs at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at JJ's Grill, 12111 W. Markham St., Little Rock. Admission is free. (501) 414-0843; jjsgrill.com/jjslittlerock.

◼️ Steve Boyster performs 8-11 p.m. Friday and Dominic Delgado performs at 8 p.m. Saturday at Aloft Little Rock West, 716 Rahling Road, Little Rock. (501) 791-9999.

◼️ Tragikly White performs at 9:30 p.m. Friday at Jimmy Doyle's Country Club, 11800 Maybelline Road, North Little Rock. Admission is $10. (501) 945-9042.

◼️ Narrow Dinero, TV Preachers and The Imposters perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Vino's, Seventh and Chester streets, Little Rock. Admission is $7. (501) 375-8466; vinosbrewpub.com.

◼️ Get Off My Lawn performs at 8 p.m. Saturday at Lucky's Sports Bar & Grill, 1101 Murphy Drive, Maumelle. (501) 271-5142.

◼️ Bluesboy Jag, with Mudhead (Bill Holloway) performs 6-10 p.m. Saturday at the Shoe Tree Hangout, 21713 N. Sardis Road, Mabelvale. (501) 507-8159.

CADDO VALLEY

Alan Hunt performs at 8 p.m. Saturday at Betty's Big Country Dance Hall, 102 Crystal Palace Drive. Admission is free. (870) 245-3800.

CAMDEN

Braydon Watts performs at 7 p.m. Saturday at Native Dog Brewing, 125 Madison Ave. SE. (870) 231-3451.

CONWAY

Hayefield performs at 8 p.m. Friday and The Stolen Faces (a Grateful Dead tribute band) performs at 8 p.m. Saturday at Kings Live Music, 1020 Front St. Admission is $5. (501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com.

◼️ Huckleberry Jam performs at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Ed Bowman performs at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at JJ's Grill, 1010 Main St. Admission is free. (501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com/conway.

◼️ Highway 124 performs at 7 p.m. Saturday at Taylor's Made Cafe, 283 Arkansas 365. (501) 470-3322.

◼️ The Akeem Kemp Band performs at 9 p.m. Friday at TC's Midtown Grill, 1611 E. Oak St. (501) 205-0576.

◼️ Joelton Mayfield performs at 9 p.m. Tuesday at Bears Den Pizza, 235 Farris Road. (501) 328-5556; bearsdenpizza.net.

EL DORADO

Monty Russell performs 6-9 p.m. Friday at Three Birds Brewing Co., 1805 N. West Ave. (870) 639-1300.

HOT SPRINGS

The Blues Brothers' "On a Mission from God" will be onstage at 7:30 p.m. today with "Dreams: A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac" at 7:30 p.m. Friday at The Vapors, 315 Park Ave. Tickets, $45, are available through Eventbrite.com; (501) 463-4463.

◼️ Ricko Donovan provides the musical accompaniment for a Greta Garbo silent movie, "The Temptress," 8 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Central Theatre, 1008 Central Ave. Tickets are $20-$225. (501) 859-9148.

◼️ Three Dog Night performs at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Oaklawn Event Center, 2705 Central Ave. Tickets are $40-$75. (501) 623-4411; oaklawn.com.

◼️ El Guayuver'z performs at 9 p.m. Saturday at El Padrino's Mexican Grill & Cantina, 1609 Albert Pike Ave. (501) 623-2406.

◼️ Amie & the Slingerz performs at 9 p.m. Friday at The Big Chill, 910 Higdon Ferry Road. (501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com

◼️ Mister Lucky performs at 7 p.m. Saturday and The Rev. Duo performs at 7 p.m. Sunday in a "Blues Battle" at The Blitzed Pig, 4330 Central Ave. (501) 525-1616.

◼️ Chris Johns and Porter Crews perform at 6 p.m. Saturday at Grateful Head Pizza and Beer Garden, 100 Exchange St. (501) 781-3405.

◼️ Christine DeMeo performs at 6 p.m. Saturday at Taco Mama, 1209 Malvern Ave. (501) 642-6262.

◼️ Brass Tacks performs at 8 p.m. Friday at Fat Jack's Oyster Sports Bar & Grill, 101 Central Ave. (501) 623-5225.

◼️ Pleasantly Blue performs 7:30-11:30 p.m. at the Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa, 239 Central Ave. (501) 623-7771; arlingtonhotel.com.

◼️ Neal McCoy, with opening act Hayefield, performs at 7 p.m. Saturday at Magic Springs Theme and Water Park, 1701 E. Grand Ave. (U.S. 70 East). Season passes and one-day tickets are available. (501) 624-0100; magicsprings.com.

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

Feelin Groovy performs at 7 p.m. Friday and Erica Jones and the Brass Tacks performs at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Beehive, 220 Minorca Road. (501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com.

MALVERN

Mark MP performs at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Whiskey Rodeo Arena, 25938 Arkansas 84. (501) 612-7259.

CANCELLATION

The Arkansas Reggae Festival, to have been held Sept. 4 at North Little Rock's North Shore Riverfront Park, has been canceled for the second straight year. The festival had announced Jamaica's Third World would headline, with Lion Heights, from Austin, Texas; Ambush Reggae Band, from New Orleans; and Little Rock's Fire and Brimstone and Darril "Harp" Edwards.

BEATLES

Beatles fans will want to check out the six-part series "McCartney 3, 2, 1" on Hulu. It's a series of conversations between the former Beatles and Rick Rubin, the studio wizard known for resurrecting the career of Johnny Cash.

And Peter Jackson's much-anticipated documentary, "The Beatles: Get Back," is now set for consecutive two-hour showings on Nov. 25-27 on Disney+. Jackson, who had access to some 55 hours of unseen footage of the Fab Four in the studio as they worked on their final album, "Let It Be," directed the "Lord of the Rings" movies.