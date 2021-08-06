4 people involved in fatal gunfight at Wynne, state police say

A St. Francis County man is dead and another man is injured after a gunfight in Wynne on Thursday afternoon, state police said.

David Smith, 31, of Forrest City was reported killed in the gunfight. He was found by Wynne police officers at around 5:45 p.m. Thursday.

Denzel Mason, 29, has been charged with first-degree murder in the case. Two other people — Douglas Miller, 32, and Christopher Scott, 29 — have been charged with terroristic acts and criminal attempt to commit murder, state police said.

Smith was found lying near a sport utility vehicle outside a residence in the 300 block of Mulberry Street, about 15 miles north of Interstate 40 through Forrest City, according to a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police.

Wynne officers located Miller inside the vehicle, state police said. Miller was transported to an area hospital, where he was treated and later released, the report states.

State police believe Scott was the third man in the SUV on Thursday.

According to the state police report, Smith, Miller and Scott had driven to 539 W. Mulberry St., Wynne, where Mason was targeted by gunfire.

Mason then pursued the SUV a short distance, and an exchange of gunfire occurred, according to the state police report. Mason was reported uninjured.