2 youths held in killing of student

Stuttgart police have arrested two juveniles suspected of killing an 18-year-old who was transferring back to the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

Police identified Omarion Bones as the victim of a shooting early Sunday at the intersection of East Lincoln and North Oak streets. Bones was found lying on the street and was shot multiple times, police say.

His body was sent to the Arkansas Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.

In a Facebook post Thursday, police declined to release the names of the suspects because of their age. Police added that prosecutors intend to seek capital murder charges and recommend that they be held without bail at a juvenile correctional facility.

Bones was a 2020 graduate of Stuttgart High School who had transferred from UAPB to Iowa Wesleyan University in January to play football. Larry Cox, Bones' mentor, said Bones had just enrolled back at UAPB a week before his death and had planned to walk on to the Golden Lions football team.

UAPB Chancellor Laurence B. Alexander said Bones would have been a "returning freshman" when the fall semester begins.