400,000th Arkansan contracts covid-19 as state adds 3,037 new cases

Arkansas' cumulative count of coronavirus cases since March 2020 topped 400,000 on Friday as more than 3,000 new cases were added for the first time in a single day since January.

The state's count of cases since the start of the pandemic rose by 3,037, to 400,275. It was the largest one-day increase in new cases since Jan. 21.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Arkansas Department of Health, rose by 22, to 6,269. That pushed the rolling seven-day average of daily covid-19 deaths above 20 for the first time since February.

Because new cases of the coronavirus outpaced recoveries, the number of active cases rose by 1,254, to 22,715. Friday marked the first day since Jan. 18 in which more than 22,000 Arkansans had active cases of covid-19.

However, the number of covid-19 patients in Arkansas hospitals and on ventilators declined. The number of Arkansans hospitalized fell by 17, to 1,234, while the number on ventilators fell by 12, to 254. Both counts had risen to their highest levels since January a day earlier.

After reaching an all-time high Wednesday, the number of virus patients in intensive care units fell for the second consecutive day, dropping from 464 on Thursday to 462 on Friday.

