A Hopeful Return: Lady A reminds 'what a song can do'

Thinking back over the past 18 months, Dave Haywood, one-third of superstar contemporary country group Lady A, points to the theme for which the trio's current tour is named. Lady A's eighth studio album -- released June 25 -- its lead single and now the 2021 tour are called "What A Song Can Do," and it's an idea Haywood has been reflecting on at length.

"Without music, none of us would be here; I wouldn't be talking to you today if it weren't for a song, if it weren't for 'Love Don't Live Here' or 'All We'd Ever Need,' or some of our early material that we wrote, which started us as a band," he says. "I hope we're getting a little wiser and a little bit better perspective on life and what our purpose is; what we want to stand for, for our families, what we want to stand for, for our fans. Which is, a great welcoming band that all are invited to and included in. And I hope that our music says that."

Lady A -- who changed their name from Lady Antebellum in 2020 -- last visited the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion in 2017 on their "You Look Good Tour" in support of their sixth studio album "Heartbreak." It's a season of life Haywood remembers as busy, almost chaotic. But he also remembers the AMP and is looking forward to their third visit to the Rogers venue.

"I love your amphitheater! It's always been such a great experience for us," he enthuses. "I just love the location. Really great-built amphitheatre. I'm not trying to brown nose, we genuinely enjoy that stop. It's a really well-setup venue. So we're looking forward to it."

A brief reminiscence on that time in the trio's musical journey also drives home the acuteness of the "forced stillness" they've been living in like everyone else.

"There was a thing I started to notice, even with myself specifically, about how checked out I was," Haywood shares. "I have a 6-year-old and a 3-year-old. And I remember just like, there's so many moments where they come running up, pull on my leg, 'Daddy! let's play!' And I'm just scrolling through my freaking phone. I just feel so like, what am I doing? Right here in front of me is all of this beauty and somehow I'm lost, out there shopping for pain on the internet, you know?"

Talking those feelings out with his bandmate Hillary Scott and songwriters Natalie Hemby and Amy Wadge who worked on the album, led to a powerful album closer in "Worship What I Hate."

"There's just a lot of honesty and vulnerability in that song," Haywood says. "And I'm a big fan of the closing track of an album. I think it's a moment to give people a chance to kind of reflect on the project, and we even added an instrumental outro just to give people a little breath to kind of sit in the lyric for a minute."

Before that closing number, there are plenty of other heartfelt moments on "What A Song Can Do (Chapter One)," as well as uplifting and empowering ones. And Haywood admits watching fans' emotional response to the music in real time is the biggest thing he's missed during this forced hiatus.

"We played a show at the Grand Ole Opry right when they reopened in Nashville, and ... we played 'Things He Handed Down,' which is on this project," he recalls. "And I just remember watching this woman just lose it and cry on the front row. And it just made me cry. ... When you're in an audience, and I watch somebody laugh, I watch somebody hug, put their drink up in the air, or I watch somebody have a tear go down their face, I'm like, 'OK, this is why we do it. This is what we're called to do.' That's what music can do, so I'm hoping that there's a lot of hope and healing once we hit that stage again."