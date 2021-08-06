Alvarez, Americans reach baseball final

YOKOHAMA, Japan -- Eddy Alvarez sat in the U.S. dugout after the final out, buried his face in his hands and wept, even though his biggest game remains ahead.

A 7-2 victory over defending champion South Korea on Thursday night set up a gold-medal matchup against Japan and assured the 31-year-old speedskater-turned-second baseman of becoming only the third American to earn medals at both the Summer and Winter Olympics.

"Yeah, I got emotional because it was a lot of sacrifice," he said. "I still can't believe it. I know the job's not done yet because at the end of the day, one of the only reasons why I came out here is for redemption, to win a gold medal."

As Alvarez cried, Jack Lopez, Nick Martinez, Edwin Jackson and Anthony Carter patted him on the back and exchanged handshakes and hugs.

After earning a silver in 2014 at Sochi as part of the U.S. four-man short track team, Alvarez will get at least a silver in baseball. The other Americans with summer and winter medals are Eddie Eagen (boxing in 1920, bobsled in 1932) and Lauryn Williams (track and field in 2004 and 2012, bobsled in 2014).

Alvarez is batting .350 with three RBI in this Games. His skating team finished 0.271 seconds behind Russia in the 5,000-meter relay at Sochi, but three of the four gold medalists were banned from the 2018 Winter Games over suspicions of doping.

"I won't lie to you. I do feel cheated. There probably was some suspicion going on there," Alvarez said. "Obviously, I can't speak too much about it because they still have the gold medal, but I also know that they put in the work. I've seen them come up through the years and I know how much they've improved.

"But, yeah, this feels like a little redemption trip here, giving me a second chance to win gold."

The U.S. team of prospects and released veterans, seeking the Americans' second baseball gold medal and first since 2000, improved to 4-1 and will play Japan (5-0) on Saturday, with Martinez (1-0) getting the start in a ballpark he's familiar with from pitching for the Pacific League's Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks.

Against South Korea, Lopez drove in his first two runs of the Olympics with RBI singles for his first two hits, Jamie Westbrook hit a home run, and Tyler Austin hit a two-run single as the U.S. built a 7-1 lead with a five-run sixth. Alvarez and Mark Kolozsvary also drove in runs.

At the final out, a line drive caught by Carter, Alvarez raised his right arm in triumph, then raised both arms and hugged shortstop Nick Allen.

"It's so cool to be around him and kind of learn from him how to interact with other countries," Westbrook said.

Teammates who are baseball lifers rely on Alvarez for Olympic advice.

"Just telling us little tips, tricks around the village, around just the pressure situations," U.S. starter Joe Ryan said. "It's an honor to play with him."

A 31-year-old infielder with the Miami's Class AAA Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, Alvarez made his major league debut last season when the Marlins' roster was decimated by coronavirus, hitting .189 with no RBI in 12 games.

"Not many people get second times in the Olympics, so let's do it for him," third baseman Todd Frazier said. "I would play with him no matter what, for sure."

Joe Ryan, a 25-year-old right-hander obtained by the Twins in last month's trade that sent Nelson Cruz to Tampa Bay, left with a 2-1 lead after allowing four hits in 41/3 innings.

Ryder Ryan (1-0), a 26-year-old right-hander at Texas' Class AAA Round Rock, pitched 12/3 hitless innings for the Americans' second win over South Korea following a 4-2 victory in the first round.

