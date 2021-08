Hamburg, 1922: "Arrived so far all O.K. Waiting to take us in the machine to see the land." The new arrivals likely were staying at McComb's Hotel at 100 E. Lincoln St., likely the only three-story building in the Ashley County seat. The building still stands, although considerably altered, and is visible in Google street view.

