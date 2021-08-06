As theaters fall toward on-demand

We went to see "Stillwater" last weekend; the theater was three-quarters full for a Saturday matinee.

Given that this virus is obviously not through with us, I don't know how I should feel about that. But I know how I do feel: encouraged.

Now granted, it was one of those Arkansas summer days where sense commands us to find something air-conditioned to do. But "Stillwater" is not exactly a mind-numbing veg-out summer blockbuster designed to be absorbed thoughtlessly. It may not be as smart as it wants to be but it's not a big dumb summer movie ride, either.

It's one of those movies I could but would rather not nitpick -- I think Tom McCarthy is a good director whose ambitions weren't completely realized. It's a mild disappointment only because I had such elevated hopes; I'd bought into the buzz that it was one of the year's best movies. It's not, and it curiously seems to have a better grasp on the character and culture of Marseilles than it does of Red State America but I don't want to complain about any movie that gives Camille Cottin a major role.

I'm glad people are coming back to theaters. It's a different experience than watching something on your home rig, no matter how great a home rig you have. A good movie theater is an immersive experience. You don't get to pause the action, you don't have the option of starting over or turning down the volume. When you go to a theater you submit to the movie; when you watch it at home you run it.

And given my privileged double-vaxxed status, I feel fairly safe in a movie house, even one with other patrons, especially if we're wearing masks and keeping our distance. I have never gone to the movies to socialize. Being in the company of other congregants can be a nice bonus (or not, depending on the way people behave) but I've had wonderful experiences watching movies alone.

Yet movie theaters need patrons to survive; they need patrons buying popcorn and sodas (and wine and beer if they've got them). They need crowds.

We'll probably see "The Suicide Squad" in a theater this weekend, even though we could watch it at home.

While it looks like a movie that would benefit from being seen in an energy-filled room, the bigger reason for us to watch something like "The Suicide Squad" in a theater is that we're more likely to give the movie a chance to work if we buy tickets, get in a car and drive to a theater to see it. At home we're inclined to bail on anything as soon as our interest flags. And that's not a fair way to approach a movie.

Going to the theater requires a commitment. If I have bothered to go out to see a movie I'm probably going to see the movie -- even if I decide 15 minutes in that it's not my kind of movie.

Things change. Movies don't mean as much to us as they used to, and I do think the pandemic has hastened what was an inevitable shift toward an on-demand consumption model. More and more, theaters are becoming more special occasion destinations for most consumers. I hope they -- and we -- can figure this out.

Because we need a reservoir of common dreams, and even today, when most people probably see fewer than 10 movies in a theater every year, the movies are the primary supplier of those images. Movies teach us how to style our hair and walk our walk. We've been caught in a feedback loop with motion pictures for a hundred years now, it will be a shame if they become ordinary to us.