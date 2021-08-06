August 6, 2021: This week in Arkansas news

Here are some of this week's top stories from the Democrat-Gazette.

Arkansas judge blocks state from enforcing mask mandate ban

An Arkansas judge on Friday temporarily blocked the state from enforcing its ban on mask mandates after lawmakers left the prohibition in place despite a rising number of covid-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox issued a preliminary injunction against the law that Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed in April banning mask requirements by governmental entities. The ban was being challenged by two lawsuits, including one from a district where more than 800 staff and students are quarantining because of a coronavirus outbreak.

I-40 bridge reopens ahead of schedule

The Interstate 40 bridge over the Mississippi River between Memphis and West Memphis fully reopened Monday, four days ahead of schedule.

"For my city, we are partying in the street," said West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon. "It's a great day, having both sides of the bridge open. It's some type of normalcy."

The six-lane Hernando de Soto Bridge had been closed since May 11, when a crack was discovered in a steel beam.

Little Rock mayor reinstates mask mandate in public spaces

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. said he was reinstating a mask mandate for public spaces in the city at a news conference on Thursday.

Citing the delta variant of covid-19, Scott said he had received a recommendation from the city’s pandemic task force that masks be worn again in public spaces for which the city is responsible.

It’s unclear how the latest mandate will comport with Act 1002, a state law passed earlier this year that bans local governments along with other government entities from enacting mask mandates.

Arkansan Ryan Crouser wins Olympic gold in shot put

Ryan Crouser, the former Texas Longhorn who now calls Arkansas home, won his second Olympic gold medal. Crouser broke his own Olympic record late Wednesday night on his way to defending his shot put title at Tokyo's Olympic Stadium.

Crouser won his second consecutive Olympic gold medal in the shot put, throwing 76 feet, 5 1/2 inches on his last attempt. It was the first track and field gold for the American men at the Tokyo Games.

400,000th Arkansan contracts covid-19 as state adds 3,037 new cases

Arkansas' cumulative count of coronavirus cases since March 2020 topped 400,000 on Friday as more than 3,000 new cases were added for the first time in a single day since January.

The state's count of cases since the start of the pandemic rose by 3,037, to 400,275. It was the largest one-day increase in new cases since Jan. 21.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Arkansas Department of Health, rose by 22, to 6,269. That pushed the rolling seven-day average of daily covid-19 deaths above 20 for the first time since February.