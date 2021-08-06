Bail at $250,000 for LR teenager held in shooting

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Barry Sims set $250,000 bail Wednesday for a Little Rock teenager authorities say provoked a fatal gunfight that killed his 16-year-old friend and left a woman wounded.

Prosecutors said they have video of the shootout and a jailhouse recording of the defendant admitting to firing a gun during the April encounter.

Yacariel Davis, 19, is charged with manslaughter, first-degree battery, unlawful discharge of a firearm, committing a terroristic act and being a felon in possession of a firearm. His lawyers asked for $50,000 bail.

Davis was arrested after police found him with fatally wounded Antonio Cortez Townsend, with gunshots to the head and neck, and a third teen in a shot-up Toyota Corolla on Cedar Street.

This occurred about an hour after Roneika Tatum, 23, of Sherwood, was shot in the right leg on Asher Avenue, deputy prosecutor Christy Bjornson told the judge at Wednesday's bond hearing for Davis. Tatum was wounded shortly after midnight on April 9.

She and Darian Shelton, 19, of Little Rock, told police they had visited a nightclub on Asher and then drove in a white Honda Accord to the 4500 block, where they parked, the prosecutor said.

A dark sedan then pulled up in front of them, blocking them from leaving, with the vehicles nose to nose, then someone in that second car started shooting, striking Tatum, Bjornson said.

Shelton told detectives he returned fire with his own gun in fear of his life, the prosecutor said. Investigators have collected surveillance video that shows the face-off between cars and the exchange of gunfire.

With Tatum hospitalized, investigators brought Shelton to the police station for questioning. He saw Davis there, telling investigators that Davis, whom Shelton knows, had been in the Toyota when someone in that vehicle shot Tatum, Bjornson said.

Until that moment, police had not connected the two shootings, the prosecutor said. Bjornson told the judge that authorities also have a recorded jail phone call of Davis saying he had a gun and fired it.

Investigators also arrested the teen who had been with Davis and Townsend, Truevontae Pierreleroy "True" Robinson, 17, of North Little Rock, identifying him as the Toyota driver and charging him with manslaughter, first-degree battery, unlawful discharge of a firearm and committing a terroristic act.

Police also arrested another teen, 18-year-old La'Kaila Tranice Scarver of Little Rock, but no charges were filed.

Court records show that Davis is also facing an aggravated robbery charge over accusations that he and Townsend had carjacked Shelton Baker, 26, of Little Rock, in June 2020. According to arrest reports, Baker told police he had given a ride to two youths he had met at the gas station at 7724 Geyer Springs Road after they approached him and asked for a lift. Baker said he didn't know their names but thought he recognized one of them.

During the drive, they asked Baker if he knew anyone who wanted to buy a gun or if he had a gun, the report states. Baker told police that at their request, he took them to Watson Elementary School on Valley Road. Baker said when he stopped to let them out at the school, one of the pair put a gun to his head and demanded everything Shelton had while the second searched his pockets.

With the two robbers threatening to shoot him, Watson said he ran from the car, fleeing as shots were fired. He flagged down a passing driver who called the police. Detectives identified Davis and Townsend using surveillance video from the gas station. Investigators got warrants and later arrested the pair.

Davis is currently on probation after pleading guilty to robbery in November 2019 for punching a 13-year-old boy in the head and stealing his cell phone and money in September 2019.