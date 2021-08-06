Ballet Arkansas, Little Rock Parks and Recreation pair for outdoor performance series

Ballet Arkansas is partnering with Little Rock Parks and Recreation on “Movement in the Parks,” a series of free, live, outdoor performances and education programs in various green spaces throughout the city.

“The City of Little Rock Parks and Recreation Department is very excited to partner with Ballet Arkansas, not only because they’ve been such a stalwart figure in the arts community but because our organizations share in the common goal of creating opportunities for our community to come together for shared experiences,” Maxime Pierre, the City of Little Rock’s Deputy Director of Parks and Recreation, said in a news release.

“We also hope to create opportunities for residents to explore Ballet Arkansas’s eclectic programming in settings that enhance their appreciation of the capital city,” Michael Fothergill, Ballet Arkansas’ executive and artistic director added.

The schedule:

• Sept. 25, MacArthur Park, noon and 3 p.m.

• Oct. 16: - Southwest Community Center, 6401 Baseline Road, noon and 3 p.m.

• March 12: Riverfront Park, 2 and 6 p.m.

• April 2: War Memorial Park, 2 and 6 p.m.

Performances will feature classical pieces, contemporary works and previews of Ballet Arkansas’ onstage productions. Attendees can bring lawn chairs. Because Riverfront Park is located in the River Market Entertainment District, downtown restaurant patrons will be able to carry libations to the performance site.

Ballet Arkansas also plans a series of lecture demonstrations for K-12 students at various indoor and outdoor settings, to be announced, throughout the year.

Visit www.balletarkansas.org for more details.