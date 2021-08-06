Biden honors Jan. 6 responders

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden paid tribute to law enforcement officers who responded to the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection by signing legislation Thursday to award them Congressional Gold Medals for their service. Biden thanked the officers for saving the lives of members of Congress during those "tragic hours" of the attack.

The medal is the highest honor Congress can bestow. Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris held a ceremony in the White House Rose Garden to sign the legislation, which was passed unanimously by the Senate this week.

Many officers were beaten and injured that day as the violent mob pushed past them to break into the Capitol and interrupt the certification of Biden's victory over President Donald Trump. Some of the officers, including four who testified at a House hearing last week, have spoken about the lasting mental and physical scars.

"My fellow Americans, let's remember what this was all about," Biden said of the siege. "It was a violent attempt to overturn the will of the American people, to seek power at all costs, to replace the ballot with brute force. To destroy, not to build. Without democracy, nothing is possible. With it, everything is."

The law will place the medals in four locations -- Capitol Police headquarters, the Metropolitan Police Department, the U.S. Capitol and the Smithsonian Institution.

Senate Rules Committee Chairwoman Amy Klobuchar said ahead of Senate passage that the medals are "a recognition that will be on display for people to understand and remember what these officers did." The police and National Guard troops eventually cleared the building and the vote count resumed.

Klobuchar, D-Minn., said children of the future will be able to walk by and see the medals in the Smithsonian, and their parents will tell them, "This happened, this attack happened."

The Senate passed the legislation by voice vote, with no Republican objections. The House passed the bill in June, with 21 Republicans who have downplayed the insurrection in Trump's defense voting against it.

Trump, along with many Republicans still loyal to him, has tried to rebrand the rioting as a peaceful protest, even as law enforcement officers have detailed the violence and made clear the toll it has taken on them.

The four officers who testified in the emotional hearing last week detailed near-death experiences as the rioters beat and crushed them on their way into the building.

Metropolitan Police Officer Daniel Hodges described foaming at the mouth, bleeding and screaming as the rioters tried to gouge out his eye and crush him between two heavy doors. Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn said a large group of people shouted a racial slur at him as he was trying to keep them from breaching the House chamber.

Both were at the White House ceremony.

At least nine people who were at the Capitol that day died during and after the rioting.