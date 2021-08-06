Brash finds mound to his liking in Travs' victory

Right-hander Matt Brash has been good since making the move from High-A Everett, Wash., to Class AA Arkansas in mid-July, and Thursday night's effort was his best yet.

Brash, 23, pitched six scoreless innings in Arkansas' 7-0 win over Northwest Arkansas in front of 2,553 fans at Dickey Stephens Park.

"I like pitching here," Brash said, after allowing 2 hits, 3 walks and striking out 8 in an 87-pitch effort. "I like the mound. It's just been good."

Brash (1-1) has now pitched 11 innings of one-run ball at the Travelers' North Little Rock ballpark since his call-up, and has yielded a total of 4 hits, 4 walks and 16 strikeouts in the 2 starts.

The run came when the first batter he faced on July 22, Wichita's Spencer Steer, drove a ball over the right-field wall.

"He's been giving us a good effort every time," Arkansas Manager Collin Cowgill said. "Today, the breaking ball was nasty. Fastball up to 98."

Dickey-Stephens' reputation as a pitcher-friendly park doesn't figure into his thinking, Brash said.

"That helps, but I don't really think about it," Brash said." I go into each batter trying to do the same thing, execute pitches, things like that."

Arkansas, which had scored one run in four of its previous five games, broke this game open with a six-run fifth inning, most of the damage coming against Naturals reliever Holden Capps.

The Travelers bunched 5 singles, 2 walks, a double and a fielder's choice RBI, peppering third baseman Jimmy Govern with four balls just out of his reach.

"We pride ourselves at swinging at good pitches, trying to hit strikes," Cowgill said. "We just try to get a pitch to hit, square it up. Fortunately for us, we kept the line moving."

The inning started with Stephen Wrenn's walk against Naturals starter Foster Griffin (0-1).

Griffin was relieved by Capps, who bore the brunt of the Travs' rally.

Jake Scheiner, David Sheaffer and Dom Thompson-Williams knocked in runs with singles, Jordan Cowan contributed an RBI double and Patrick Frick picked up a fielder's choice RBI on a high bouncer to Govern.

Thompson-Williams continued his hot streak with 2 hits and and 2 RBI, giving him 8 RBI in his past 13 games.

Arkansas' six-run inning was somewhat of an oddity in this era of walks, strikeouts and home runs.

"We strung some together there," Cowgill said. "It doesn't always go that way, but we'll take it when it happens."

The Travs took a 1-0 lead in the second when Scheiner led off with a double and scored on a two-out ground-rule double by Thompson-Williams.

Wrenn followed with a sharp single to left, but Thompson-Williams was thrown out on Dairon Blanco's throw to catcher MJ Melendez.

That one run turned out to be enough, but Brash said he appreciated the extra six runs, even though he knew he was near the end of his outing when he went out for the sixth inning.

"It's always nice to have a win," said Brash, who lowered his Class AA ERA to 2.18. "The team's awesome. It's really fun to play here. I've been doing my thing."

Brash is scheduled to make five or six more starts before the season ends in mid-September, and he said he is looking forward to it.

"My body's feeling great," said Brash, who made nine High A starts over 42 1/3 innings before his call-up. "I just want to keep doing the same thing. Attacking hitters with all four pitches, filling the zone."

