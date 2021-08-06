Building bill adds to deficit, budget office says

WASHINGTON -- The bipartisan infrastructure deal moving through the Senate will increase the federal deficit by hundreds of billions of dollars, Congress' nonpartisan scorekeeper said Thursday, contradicting the claims of the bill's authors.

The political impact of the Congressional Budget Office score was not immediately clear, but the estimate could strain political support for the $1 trillion package among some Republicans who say they are concerned about its effect on the deficit. Some of the GOP lawmakers who helped broker the deal, however, are expected to continue supporting it.

The legislation would directly add $256 billion to the deficit over the next 10 years, the budget office found, although budget experts say that likely understates the cost overall. That is because the bill also approves roughly $90 billion of spending in new "contract authority" over five years, money that is authorized but not spent until appropriators decide where it goes.

Overall, the net impact of the bill on the deficit is approximately $350 billion over 10 years, said Marc Goldwein, senior vice president of the nonpartisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, citing the budget office's number.

"The CBO score is hard to parse, but the upshot is there's about $350 billion of net deficits from this bill," Goldwein said.

The report was issued as lawmakers were still racing toward passage of the bill.

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., said earlier Thursday, "We can bring this bill to a close very shortly."

The bill would spend hundreds of billions of dollars to upgrade much of the nation's infrastructure, from roads and bridges to the electric grid and lead water pipes, among other public works projects.

Lawmakers involved in the deal have repeatedly insisted that the measure would be paid for with new sources of revenue and other budget changes.

A White House official, speaking on condition of anonymity to reflect internal dynamics, said there was agreement within the bipartisan group to not judge the cost of the measure by the budget office score.

Congressional Republicans objected to tax increases on the rich or corporations, while also eventually ruling out other measures proposed by the White House, such as stepped-up enforcement on tax cheats by the Internal Revenue Service. The White House, meanwhile, ruled out higher taxes on Americans earning less than $400,000, including a proposed gas tax.

Negotiators settled on a series of measures that experts say partially obscure the true budgetary impact. For instance, negotiators previously said their measure will raise $65 billion by selling the spectrum used by telecommunication companies -- even though that sale occurred in February.

"The discrepancy is that the [negotiators] are taking credit for things that happened in the past as if they are new savings," Goldwein said this week.

"CBO scores the effect of your legislation on the budget. [The negotiators] are taking credit for things that will have no effect ... on the budget, because they already occurred," he said.

COST DISPUTED

The bill's backers sprang to defend the overall package, and said it included additional savings and would boost economic growth in ways the budget office does not measure.

The top negotiators, Sens. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., and Rob Portman, R-Ohio, said the package is "a historic investment in our nation's core infrastructure needs." In a statement, they said the package is a long-term investment that will "improve economic efficiency and productivity, increase GDP, generate additional revenue, and will not increase inflation."

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky had promised to be "100% focused" on stopping President Joe Biden's agenda, but when it comes to the bipartisan infrastructure plan, he's sounding like a go. Republicans are almost certain to split on the bill, and his vote will carry weight.

McConnell has been acting and voting like a lawmaker ready to set aside -- for a few days, anyway -- his reputation as a roadblock for one of the Democratic president's chief legislative priorities, opening the door to potentially giving his support for final passage.

"There's an excellent chance it will be a success story for the country," he said Tuesday.

However, "A handful of Republicans have indicated that their support is contingent on the bill not adding to the deficit. A several-hundred-billion-dollar shortfall could legitimately imperil that support," said Brian Riedl, a budget expert at the Manhattan Institution, a libertarian-leaning think tank, and a former aide to Portman.

Riedl said increasing the deficit by about $100 billion would be "survivable," but a much-higher amount could prove a much more serious political problem.

Earlier this week, the nonpartisan Joint Committee on Taxation -- another congressional body that scores proposed tax changes -- found that the bill's tax measures would raise approximately $51 billion over 10 years.

The largest two funding measures are about $28 billion from new information requirements for cryptocurrencies and $15 billion in fees on superfund sites.

The federal deficit topped a record $3 trillion last year because of the surge of federal spending in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Interest rates have remained at historic lows, which makes federal borrowing cheap. Many economists also believe infrastructure spending can help alleviate inflationary pressures, by improving the nation's productivity.

But some Republicans and tax experts warn that America's long-run deficits could spiral out of control, particularly if the central bank raises interest rates and dramatically increases the cost of federal borrowing.

McCONNELL THREAT

On another front, McConnell said Thursday that Republicans will oppose raising the federal debt limit if Democrats pursue their other big initiative -- the $3.5 trillion, 10-year plan to strengthen social and environment programs.

The Kentucky Republican's threat was the most explicit he has been about his desire to force Democrats to either take the politically unpopular step of unilaterally renewing the government's borrowing authority or paring back Biden's domestic policy agenda.

His remarks suggest that another high-stakes budget showdown between the two parties, with the government's financial soundness in the balance, may be on tap. The party not controlling the White House often uses such moments to seek leverage, such as when Republicans pressured President Barack Obama into a 2011 deal that cut spending.

The government's ability to borrow cash to finance its operations expired Sunday, when a 2-year-old temporary suspension of borrowing limits lapsed. The Treasury Department has used accounting moves to keep the government afloat, but the budget office has projected that such actions will suffice only until October or November.

If the government loses access to fresh money, it could prompt a federal default, which has never occurred. Analysts say that could badly wound the economy, perhaps over the long term, forcing up interest rates and federal borrowing costs.

Last month, McConnell said he couldn't "imagine a single Republican" voting to raise the spending ceiling in an environment of "free-for-all for taxes and spending."

On Thursday he was more explicit. His remarks came days before Democrats plan to begin pushing a budget resolution outlining the domestic-programs package through the Senate. Republicans are poised to oppose that resolution unanimously.

"If our colleagues want to ram through yet another reckless taxing-and-spending spree without our input, if they want all this spending and debt to be their signature legacy, they should leap at the chance to own every bit of it," McConnell said on the Senate floor.

"Let me make something perfectly clear: If they don't need or want our input, they won't get our help. They won't get our help with the debt-limit increase that these reckless plans will require," he said.

Information for this article was contributed by Jeff Stein and Tony Romm of The Washington Post; and by Kevin Freking, Lisa Mascaro and Alan Fram of The Associated Press.