Cash clog casts doubt on eviction pause

The Biden administration's decision to give renters affected by the worsening pandemic a further two-month eviction reprieve risks pushing a housing crisis into the fall if states fail to accelerate distribution of billions in rent relief.

State and local governments nationally have disbursed less than 10 percent of the $47 billion in federal rent aid in the pipeline and now have until Oct. 3 to streamline bureaucracies, hire contractors, improve technology and publicize programs under the order issued Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Several states, such as Oregon and Maryland, say they have made significant progress in the past month. But others including New York continue to lag, raising questions about whether the new eviction moratorium will only delay the inevitable in some areas.

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer of New York went to the Senate floor Wednesday to call out his home state for doing a "poor job" in distributing rent relief. "Too much of the money is just sitting up there in Albany," Schumer said.

New York's state-run program had given out none of its rent relief money as of June 30, according to the latest federal figures available, and advocates are dubious officials will turn things around quickly enough to stave off evictions.

The state's application process is time-consuming, confusing for renters and landlords alike and fraught with technical problems, said Ellen Davidson, a staff attorney at The Legal Aid Society in New York.

New York officials tested their payment system with a small sum in July, the New York Times reported last week, and plan to disburse more funds in August.

New York has about $2.5 billion in federal rent aid to distribute, said Justin Mason, a spokesman for the state's Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance. It had issued $20.3 million in payments since July 19 -- $13.3 million issued on Wednesday alone. That's less than 1% of the total.

New York, though one of the poorer-performing states, isn't an anomaly. Even after months spent building the infrastructure to hand out funds, many state programs are still stymied by staffing challenges, technology failures and communication snags.

If they don't overcome those challenges, more than 10 million renters could find themselves in the same precarious position they did when the previous eviction moratorium expired Saturday.

"I certainly hope" that an additional 60 days will be enough to get funds flowing, said Andreanecia Morris, executive director of HousingNOLA in Louisiana."But I'm not confident. We have still not seen, in my opinion, the commitment to getting these dollars out that reflects the urgency of the need."

Louisiana has received some $300 million in federal rent aid. The Louisiana Housing Corporation administers the program, but its track record is poor, having distributed less than $2 million of $24 million in state rent relief funds from 2020 at the start of the year.

It's time, Morris said, for the federal government to step in.

"That's what we hoped would happen with this last extension" through July, she said. "Is the Biden administration would have a come-to-Jesus meeting with these failed administrators, these states who can't seem to get their act together, and say 'Look, you either do this, or we find other horses.'"

LEGAL CHALLENGES

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden may have averted a flood of evictions and solved a growing political problem, but he left his lawyers with legal arguments that even he acknowledges might not stand up in court.

The action could run into opposition at the Supreme Court, where one justice in late June warned the administration not to act further without explicit congressional approval.

Landlords from Alabama who failed in their bid to lift the earlier evictions pause returned to federal court in Washington late Wednesday, asking for an order that would allow evictions to resume.

The administration is counting on differences between the new order and the old one to bolster its legal case. At the very least, as Biden himself said, the new moratorium will buy some time to protect the estimated 3.6 million Americans who could face eviction.

Some legal scholars who doubt the new measure will stand up say its legal underpinnings are strikingly similar.

"Meet the new moratorium, same as the old moratorium!" Ilya Somin, a George Mason University law professor wrote on Reason.com.

Nicholas Bagley, a University of Michigan law professor, said he expects landlords "all over the country to turn immediately to the courts in an effort to secure a preliminary injunction," an order that would effectively allow evictions to resume.

The basic legal issue is whether the CDC has the authority in the midst of a public health crises to impose a pause on evictions under federal law that dates to 1944.

In the landlords' new court filing, lawyer Brett Shumate wrote that "the CDC caved to the political pressure by extending the moratorium, without providing any legal basis." The administration has until early today to respond.

Information for this article was contributed by MacKenzie Hawkins, Skylar Woodhouse and Jennah Haque of Bloomberg News (WPNS); and by Mark Sherman, Jessica Gresko, Joshua Boak, Lisa Mascaro, Darlene Superville, Michael Casey, Jonathan Mattise and Andrew Welsh-Huggins of The Associated Press.