Covid news in brief

College chiefs urge masks-law leeway

Presidents and chancellors from each of the state's public universities and all but one of the state's two-year colleges in a letter dated Tuesday asked state legislators to allow campuses to make decisions about face coverings.

"We support the call of the special session to amend Act 1002 and respectfully ask you to restore the flexibility for local decision-makers when it comes to fighting this virus," states a letter dated Tuesday.

Act 1002 as passed in April prohibits state-supported colleges and universities, public schools and any local or state official from imposing a face covering requirement.

College leaders in the letter referred to the previous academic year, stating that "we have seen firsthand that masking is an effective strategy for mitigating the spread of COVID-19 while maintaining in-person academic and extracurricular activities that are vital to the educational development of our students."

Arkansas State University Chancellor Kelly Damphousse in a Wednesday message to campus shared the text of the letter and stated that he signed onto it earlier in the day.

University of Arkansas System spokesman Nate Hinkel provided a copy of the letter to the Democrat-Gazette that listed 35 individuals as signing on in support, including University of Arkansas System President Donald Bobbitt and Arkansas State University System President Chuck Welch. No one from Arkansas Northeastern College, a two-year college with a campus in Blytheville, signed onto the letter.

-- Jaime Adame

SAU cancels dinner for Mulerider Club

Southern Arkansas University has canceled its annual Mulerider Club Kickoff Dinner.

The decision to cancel this year's event is because of the increasing number of covid-19 cases, prompting officials to be cautious.

The fundraiser, which had been scheduled for Tuesday , helps raise funds for the athletic department and its 14 collegiate sports programs.

Tickets purchased for the event will be refunded in coming weeks in the manner that they were acquired. People can contact Associate Director of Development Jackson McCurdy at jacksonmccurdy@saumag.edu or at (870) 235-4325 if they have questions.

-- Magnolia Banner-News

Staffers at district to get shot bonuses

The Camden Fairview School District will pay every employee $200 if they can prove that they are fully vaccinated by Sept. 1.

Superintendent Johnny Embry said the last time a tally was taken of vaccinated employees, the count was about 56%.

The Camden Fairview School Board approved the measure on July 29.

-- Camden News

Clinics to give free virus vaccinations

Baptist Health Community Outreach will offer first doses of the Pfizer vaccine at 10117 Kanis Road in Little Rock in August.

The two-part clinics are free via appointment only to those who are 12 years of age or older.

• Tuesday from 3-6 p.m. (Second dose is Aug. 31)

• Thursday from 3-6 p.m. (Second dose is Sept. 2)

• Aug. 16 from 3- 7 p.m. (Second dose is Sept. 6)

To schedule an appointment, call (501) 202-1540. Please bring a photo ID.

-- Democrat-Gazette staff