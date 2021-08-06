COLUMNIST: Nearly 80 years worth of vaccines and they were all apolitical -- until now

In the late 1980s, on a school day in early March at Pikesville High School in Baltimore County, classes were suspended for a day. The entire student body was sent to the gymnasium and lined up. A student at the school had recently returned from a trip abroad and had come down with the measles. The health department acted quickly to stave off an epidemic by deciding on a mass vaccination of the entire student body.

I was a math teacher at Pikesville at the time, and was stationed in the gym to help keep the lines moving and facilitate the process. The health professionals set up a series of vaccination tables, and without incident the approximately 1,000 students were quickly and efficiently vaccinated. All of this was done with a minimum of political turmoil.

To my knowledge, none of the students subsequently came down with the measles. In fact, only one person out of the entire staff and student body came down with the measles. That person was me. I woke up two mornings later covered in red blotches and feeling very ill. The student at Pikesville High who had the measles was in my math class, and it seems that while I was assisting in the vaccination, I was incubating the disease.

As a child in the late 1940s and early '50s, I remember the polio outbreak. Like parents all over the country, my mother was frightened that I would come down with polio. She felt I would be safer at a summer camp in New Hampshire.

One summer, when I was about 7 or 8, a camper got polio and was rushed to a Boston hospital, where he later died of the disease. Parents of children attending the camp went into "panic mode." Many of them jumped into their cars immediately and drove the 12 hours from Baltimore to New Hampshire to snatch their children away from the camp.

A few years later, the Salk polio vaccine was developed, and my parents took me to our doctor for a shot as soon as it became available.

Later in 1965, at age 21, I was going to spend a summer traveling in Europe. I had to get my first passport. As a condition of getting the passport, I was required to get a smallpox vaccination.

For the rest of my life I have striven to keep my vaccinations updated. Now as a senior citizen, I am getting some of the new vaccines (shingles, pneumonia) as recommended by my physician. So when the covid-19 vaccine became available, both my wife and I, now in our 70s, signed up immediately and got fully vaccinated by late winter.

There have always been "anti-vaxxers." They are welcome to their opinions and beliefs. But up until the last year or so, I never remember a lifesaving vaccine being so widely politicized. Why has this particular disease suddenly changed the way our health-care system works?